Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2020 | 10:19am EDT

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Demonstrators stand-off with a small group of police officers as they march during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Electric scooters are seen blocking a street after they had been moved by people during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Policemen stand guard as demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A demonstrator is sprayed with pepper spray by police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters after police used pepper spray at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A policeman on a bicycle chases a person (not pictured) as demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Policemen face off with demonstrators during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Policemen clear a path for a truck to drive past as demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Policemen stand guard during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Legal observers walk on a crossing, with demonstrators on one side and police on the other, during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A demonstrator receives help during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Police officers block demonstrators to allow a driver to turns around during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A demonstrator rests on a median as others protest in an intersection in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A demonstrator raises his fist during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
People outside a restaurant is sprayed with silly string during an interaction with a group of demonstrators in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
People in a car react as demonstrators take part in a protest around them near downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A man stands next to stopped cars to watch as demonstrators block an intersection during a protest near downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Police officers are seen next to a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
A demonstrator is treated after being affected by an irritant during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
