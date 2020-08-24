Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention
Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator reacts during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators stand-off with a small group of police officers as they march during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Electric scooters are seen blocking a street after they had been moved by people during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Policemen stand guard as demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator is sprayed with pepper spray by police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters after police used pepper spray at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A policeman on a bicycle chases a person (not pictured) as demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Policemen face off with demonstrators during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Policemen clear a path for a truck to drive past as demonstrators protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Policemen stand guard during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Legal observers walk on a crossing, with demonstrators on one side and police on the other, during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. August 23, 2020....more
A demonstrator receives help during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers block demonstrators to allow a driver to turns around during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator rests on a median as others protest in an intersection in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator raises his fist during a protest in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People outside a restaurant is sprayed with silly string during an interaction with a group of demonstrators in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People in a car react as demonstrators take part in a protest around them near downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man stands next to stopped cars to watch as demonstrators block an intersection during a protest near downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers are seen next to a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator is treated after being affected by an irritant during a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, the site of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Next Slideshows
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...
America roiled by protests over racial injustice
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United...
'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit
The elite all-female ranger unit patrols a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. The recruits are drawn from the Maasai community who live...
MORE IN PICTURES
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least six people and destroyed some 700 homes and other structures.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
America roiled by protests over racial injustice
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.
Sunny fields of sunflowers
Cheerful views of towering golden blooms around the world.
'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit
The elite all-female ranger unit patrols a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. The recruits are drawn from the Maasai community who live around the park.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart
A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.
Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention
Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House at the conclusion of a Democratic convention held virtually, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trump's presidency.