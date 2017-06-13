Protesters attack Venezuela Supreme Court office
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017....more
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A fire burns outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters vandalize an office inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters use a fire extinguisher as a fire burns inside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters vandalize an office inside the building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters throw furniture taken from a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters burn a piece of furniture taken out of a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice and a bank branch, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. The writing on the shield reads, "A tear gas canister" (top) and (not pictured at bottom), "Is worth more than your salary." REUTERS/Carlos...more
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester throws back a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A view of a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police arrive outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sets a tire on fire during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag as they block a main street during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
