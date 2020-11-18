Protesters block A49 highway construction in German forest
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters sit on wooden platforms during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers detain an environmental activist protesting against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers stand around demonstrators on a wooden platform during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A police officer walks with a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A demonstrator sits in a lone tree, with cut down trees in the background, in a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view shows a lit candle left on a tree stump by activists after a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers lead a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view shows a tree stump with paint marking nails hammered in by demonstrators so the tree wouldn't be cut by a chainsaw, during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020....more
Demonstrators erect wooden barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Special police officers stand in a basket of a crane next to the tree house during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Special police officers try to get one demonstrator down from a tree during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers stroll through the protesters camp as demonstrators sleep ahead of a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers clear barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German activist Carola Rackete attends a protest as demonstrators block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A police officer carries a part of activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The writing reads: "Clearing tank". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A banner hangs from a tree house at activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The banner reads: "For humans and nature. Forest and water protection instead...more
A banner is seen as a protester sits on a tree house to block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers prepare to clear wooden barricades to make way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Special police officers try to get an environmental activist down from a tree during a protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Environmental activists protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in Dannenrod, Germany, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
