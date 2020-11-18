Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 18, 2020 | 12:05am EST

Protesters block A49 highway construction in German forest

Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Police officers carry a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 23
Protesters sit on wooden platforms during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters sit on wooden platforms during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Protesters sit on wooden platforms during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 23
Police officers detain an environmental activist protesting against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers detain an environmental activist protesting against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Police officers detain an environmental activist protesting against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 23
Police officers stand around demonstrators on a wooden platform during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp;

Police officers stand around demonstrators on a wooden platform during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers stand around demonstrators on a wooden platform during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  
Close
4 / 23
A police officer walks with a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A police officer walks with a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A police officer walks with a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 23
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach &nbsp;

Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers are seen as demonstrators lie in hammocks hanging from trees during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach  
Close
6 / 23
A demonstrator sits in a lone tree, with cut down trees in the background, in a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A demonstrator sits in a lone tree, with cut down trees in the background, in a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A demonstrator sits in a lone tree, with cut down trees in the background, in a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 23
A view shows a lit candle left on a tree stump by activists after a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A view shows a lit candle left on a tree stump by activists after a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A view shows a lit candle left on a tree stump by activists after a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 23
Police officers lead a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers lead a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Police officers lead a demonstrator away from the protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 23
A view shows a tree stump with paint marking nails hammered in by demonstrators so the tree wouldn't be cut by a chainsaw, during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A view shows a tree stump with paint marking nails hammered in by demonstrators so the tree wouldn't be cut by a chainsaw, during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
A view shows a tree stump with paint marking nails hammered in by demonstrators so the tree wouldn't be cut by a chainsaw, during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 23
Demonstrators erect wooden barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Demonstrators erect wooden barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Demonstrators erect wooden barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 23
Special police officers stand in a basket of a crane next to the tree house during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Special police officers stand in a basket of a crane next to the tree house during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Special police officers stand in a basket of a crane next to the tree house during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 23
Special police officers try to get one demonstrator down from a tree during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Special police officers try to get one demonstrator down from a tree during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Special police officers try to get one demonstrator down from a tree during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 23
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 23
Police officers stroll through the protesters camp as demonstrators sleep ahead of a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers stroll through the protesters camp as demonstrators sleep ahead of a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers stroll through the protesters camp as demonstrators sleep ahead of a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 23
Police officers clear barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers clear barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Police officers clear barricades during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 23
German activist Carola Rackete attends a protest as demonstrators block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German activist Carola Rackete attends a protest as demonstrators block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
German activist Carola Rackete attends a protest as demonstrators block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 23
A police officer carries a part of activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The writing reads: "Clearing tank". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A police officer carries a part of activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The writing reads: "Clearing tank". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A police officer carries a part of activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The writing reads: "Clearing tank". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 23
A banner hangs from a tree house at activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The banner reads: "For humans and nature. Forest and water protection instead of asphalt desert". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A banner hangs from a tree house at activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The banner reads: "For humans and nature. Forest and water protection instead...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A banner hangs from a tree house at activists' camp that blocks the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. The banner reads: "For humans and nature. Forest and water protection instead of asphalt desert". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 23
A banner is seen as a protester sits on a tree house to block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A banner is seen as a protester sits on a tree house to block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
A banner is seen as a protester sits on a tree house to block the way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 23
Police officers prepare to clear wooden barricades to make way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police officers prepare to clear wooden barricades to make way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Police officers prepare to clear wooden barricades to make way for the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 23
Special police officers try to get an environmental activist down from a tree during a protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Special police officers try to get an environmental activist down from a tree during a protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Special police officers try to get an environmental activist down from a tree during a protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 23
Environmental activists protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in Dannenrod, Germany, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Environmental activists protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in Dannenrod, Germany, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Environmental activists protest against the expansion of the A49 motorway, in Dannenrod, Germany, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Unleashing torrential floods even as it weakened, Storm Iota churned through Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks, flipping roofs onto...

Nov 17 2020
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nov 17 2020
Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai police fired water cannon and teargas at protesters marching on parliament in the most violent confrontation since a youth-led protest movement emerged in...

Nov 17 2020
World races to contain pandemic as cases surge

World races to contain pandemic as cases surge

Scenes from the frontlines of the global effort to contain the COVID outbreak as cases spike.

Nov 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

Unleashing torrential floods even as it weakened, Storm Iota churned through Central America, causing swollen rivers to burst their banks, flipping roofs onto streets and killing at least nine people across the region.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai protesters use inflatable ducks against water cannons

Thai police fired water cannon and teargas at protesters marching on parliament in the most violent confrontation since a youth-led protest movement emerged in July.

World races to contain pandemic as cases surge

World races to contain pandemic as cases surge

Scenes from the frontlines of the global effort to contain the COVID outbreak as cases spike.

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems.

Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades.

Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians resort to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.

Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.

Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital

Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital

Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast