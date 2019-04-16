Protesters block London roads to demand climate change action
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Demonstrators protest on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A demonstrator uses a makeshift skateboard ramp on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A climate change activist is seen with her hands glued to the entrance of the Shell Centre, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists react while sitting on a road during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Marble Arch in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Oxford Circus in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Climate change activists demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists camp at the Marble Arch during a Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A climate change activist attends an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Extinction Rebellion flags are seen on Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A climate change activist shouts as he is being detained by police during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Protesters sit on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Graffiti is seen on the Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Shell Centre in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate change activists arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate change activists sit in a boat on the River Thames during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A girl draws on the street of Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
