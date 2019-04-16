Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 16, 2019 | 10:55am EDT

Protesters block London roads to demand climate change action

Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, Britain April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
1 / 24
Demonstrators protest on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Demonstrators protest on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Demonstrators protest on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 24
Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
3 / 24
A demonstrator uses a makeshift skateboard ramp on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A demonstrator uses a makeshift skateboard ramp on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A demonstrator uses a makeshift skateboard ramp on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
4 / 24
A climate change activist is seen with her hands glued to the entrance of the Shell Centre, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A climate change activist is seen with her hands glued to the entrance of the Shell Centre, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A climate change activist is seen with her hands glued to the entrance of the Shell Centre, during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
5 / 24
Climate change activists react while sitting on a road during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Marble Arch in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Climate change activists react while sitting on a road during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Marble Arch in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Climate change activists react while sitting on a road during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Marble Arch in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 24
Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Oxford Circus in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Oxford Circus in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Oxford Circus in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 24
Climate change activists demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Climate change activists demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Climate change activists demonstrate on Waterloo Bridge during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
8 / 24
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 24
Climate change activists camp at the Marble Arch during a Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Climate change activists camp at the Marble Arch during a Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Climate change activists camp at the Marble Arch during a Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
10 / 24
A climate change activist attends an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A climate change activist attends an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A climate change activist attends an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 24
Extinction Rebellion flags are seen on Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion flags are seen on Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Extinction Rebellion flags are seen on Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 24
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
13 / 24
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
14 / 24
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Climate change activists demonstrate at Oxford Circus during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 24
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
16 / 24
A climate change activist shouts as he is being detained by police during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A climate change activist shouts as he is being detained by police during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A climate change activist shouts as he is being detained by police during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
17 / 24
Protesters sit on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Protesters sit on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Protesters sit on Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
18 / 24
Graffiti is seen on the Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Shell Centre in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Graffiti is seen on the Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Shell Centre in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Graffiti is seen on the Waterloo Bridge as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Shell Centre in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
19 / 24
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 24
Climate change activists arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Climate change activists arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Climate change activists arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
21 / 24
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
22 / 24
Climate change activists sit in a boat on the River Thames during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Climate change activists sit in a boat on the River Thames during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Climate change activists sit in a boat on the River Thames during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
23 / 24
A girl draws on the street of Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A girl draws on the street of Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A girl draws on the street of Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

Next Slideshows

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters managed to save the...

9:20am EDT
Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns

Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns

Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they...

8:30am EDT
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

8:20am EDT
Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest...

Apr 15 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan protesters demand civilian rule

Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.

Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze

Notre-Dame smolders the morning after blaze

Early morning images of the still smoldering Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill

Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill

Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at the rubbish dump of a Brazilian border town.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

Notre-Dame Cathedral burns

A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters managed to save the shell of the stone structure and its two main bell towers from collapse.

Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns

Stunned onlookers watch as Notre-Dame burns

Hundreds of people lined the banks of the Seine river late into the night as the fire raged, reciting prayers and singing liturgical music in harmony as they stood in vigil.

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

Shanghai Auto Show

Shanghai Auto Show

The latest models and concept cars are unveiled in Shanghai.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest finishes in the event's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast