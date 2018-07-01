Protesters call on Trump to reunite families
Immigration activists march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jonathan Reed of Silver Spring, Maryland, holds up a sign as he stands in a spray of water from a fire truck during rally by immigration activists outside the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators rally in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Immigration activists carry signs outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators march on the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators are seen during a national day of action in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
An immigration activist holds a sign outside the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator carries a sign in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators rally in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Demonstrators protest in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, Federal Bureau of Prisons, during a national day of action in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Demonstrators in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A march in downtown El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Julio-C�sar Ch�vez
Demonstrators in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
An immigration activist holds up a sign outside the Department of Justice in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sandra Luz Gonzalez and fellow demonstrators protest in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Immigration activists hold signs outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators protest in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An immigration activist holds up a sign outside the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Immigration activists carry a sign outside the Department of Justice. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Homeland Security police officers watch over protesters at the Paso Del Norte port of entry, connecting Juarez, Mexico in downtown El Paso, Texas, REUTERS/Julio-C�sar Ch�vez
Demonstrators protest in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, Federal Bureau of Prisons, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A demonstrator as people cross the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators protest in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
A demonstrator carries a U.S. flag before the rally in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
