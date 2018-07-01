Edition:
Protesters call on Trump to reunite families

Immigration activists march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policy. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jonathan Reed of Silver Spring, Maryland, holds up a sign as he stands in a spray of water from a fire truck during rally by immigration activists outside the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators rally in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Immigration activists carry signs outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators march on the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators are seen during a national day of action in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

An immigration activist holds a sign outside the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator carries a sign in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A demonstrator in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators rally in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Demonstrators protest in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, Federal Bureau of Prisons, during a national day of action in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Demonstrators in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

A march in downtown El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Julio-C�sar Ch�vez

Demonstrators in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

An immigration activist holds up a sign outside the Department of Justice in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Sandra Luz Gonzalez and fellow demonstrators protest in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Immigration activists hold signs outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators protest in Houston. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An immigration activist holds up a sign outside the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Immigration activists carry a sign outside the Department of Justice. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Homeland Security police officers watch over protesters at the Paso Del Norte port of entry, connecting Juarez, Mexico in downtown El Paso, Texas, REUTERS/Julio-C�sar Ch�vez

Demonstrators protest in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, Federal Bureau of Prisons, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

A demonstrator as people cross the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators protest in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

A demonstrator carries a U.S. flag before the rally in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

