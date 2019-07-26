Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 26, 2019 | 2:20pm EDT

Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China July 26, 2019. Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the Chinese-ruled city's airport. Hong Kong airport authorities said operations at one of Asia's biggest civil aviation hubs would not be affected, but advised passengers to arrive early given the risk of disruption. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China July 26, 2019. Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the Chinese-ruled city's airport. Hong Kong airport authorities said operations at one of Asia's biggest civil aviation hubs would not be affected, but advised passengers to arrive early given the risk of disruption. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators sit at the arrival hall at Hong Kong airport. The former British colony, which returned to China in 1997, is embroiled in its worst political crisis for decades after two months of increasingly violent protests that have posed one of the gravest populist challenges to Communist Party rulers in Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators sit at the arrival hall at Hong Kong airport. The former British colony, which returned to China in 1997, is embroiled in its worst political crisis for decades after two months of increasingly violent protests that have posed one of the gravest populist challenges to Communist Party rulers in Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. More protests are expected on Saturday with demonstrators outraged at an attack on July 21 at a train station by armed men who police sources say included some with backgrounds in Hong Kong's triad criminal gangs. Some 45 people were wounded. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. More protests are expected on Saturday with demonstrators outraged at an attack on July 21 at a train station by armed men who police sources say included some with backgrounds in Hong Kong's triad criminal gangs. Some 45 people were wounded. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators paste post-it notes and banners under an information screen at Hong Kong airport. Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two systems" formula, guaranteeing its freedoms -- including rights to protest not enjoyed on the mainland -- for at least 50 years. What started as an angry response to a now-suspended extradition bill, which would have allowed defendants to be sent to the mainland for trial, now includes demands for greater democracy and the resignation of Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators paste post-it notes and banners under an information screen at Hong Kong airport. Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two systems" formula, guaranteeing its freedoms -- including rights to protest not enjoyed on the mainland -- for at least 50 years. What started as an angry response to a now-suspended extradition bill, which would have allowed defendants to be sent to the mainland for trial, now includes demands for greater democracy and the resignation of Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An information counter is seen covered with post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. At the airport protesters, many dressed in black and seated on the ground, gradually filled the entire arrivals hall. They held up signs calling on the government to withdraw the extradition bill completely, while chants of "Free Hong Kong" reverberated around the cavernous glass and steel hall. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An information counter is seen covered with post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. At the airport protesters, many dressed in black and seated on the ground, gradually filled the entire arrivals hall. They held up signs calling on the government to withdraw the extradition bill completely, while chants of "Free Hong Kong" reverberated around the cavernous glass and steel hall. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator delivers leaflets to tourists at the arrival hall at Hong Kong airport. Organizers said some 15,000 people took part in the protest over 11 hours, while police put the figure at 4,000 at its peak. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A demonstrator delivers leaflets to tourists at the arrival hall at Hong Kong airport. Organizers said some 15,000 people took part in the protest over 11 hours, while police put the figure at 4,000 at its peak. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator wears post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. An impromptu "tourist information" booth was set up by the protesters, with pictures and captions detailing the allegations of police brutality and the Yuen Long train station attack. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A demonstrator wears post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. An impromptu "tourist information" booth was set up by the protesters, with pictures and captions detailing the allegations of police brutality and the Yuen Long train station attack. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Post-it notes reading "Free Hong Kong" as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. "The world has been watching us in the past few weeks," said Jeremy Tam, a former pilot and lawmaker who helped organize the rally with other aviation sector employees. "We simply believe that the airport is the most direct way for all tourists to explain what is happening in Hong Kong." REUTERS/Edgar Su

Post-it notes reading "Free Hong Kong" as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. "The world has been watching us in the past few weeks," said Jeremy Tam, a former pilot and lawmaker who helped organize the rally with other aviation sector employees. "We simply believe that the airport is the most direct way for all tourists to explain what is happening in Hong Kong." REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman writes on a post-it note as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement, during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman writes on a post-it note as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement, during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators deliver leaflets to tourists at the arrival hall during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators deliver leaflets to tourists at the arrival hall during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An information counter is seen covered with post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An information counter is seen covered with post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People paste post-it notes on a demonstrator as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement, during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People paste post-it notes on a demonstrator as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement, during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator wears a placard during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A demonstrator wears a placard during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
