Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China July 26, 2019. Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the...more
Demonstrators sit at the arrival hall at Hong Kong airport. The former British colony, which returned to China in 1997, is embroiled in its worst political crisis for decades after two months of increasingly violent protests that have posed one of...more
Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. More protests are expected on Saturday with demonstrators outraged at an attack on July 21 at a train station by armed men who police...more
Demonstrators paste post-it notes and banners under an information screen at Hong Kong airport. Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two systems" formula, guaranteeing its freedoms -- including rights to protest not enjoyed on the...more
An information counter is seen covered with post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. At the airport protesters, many dressed in black and seated on the ground, gradually filled the entire arrivals hall. They held up...more
A demonstrator delivers leaflets to tourists at the arrival hall at Hong Kong airport. Organizers said some 15,000 people took part in the protest over 11 hours, while police put the figure at 4,000 at its peak. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator wears post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. An impromptu "tourist information" booth was set up by the protesters, with pictures and captions detailing the allegations of police brutality and the...more
Post-it notes reading "Free Hong Kong" as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement at Hong Kong airport. "The world has been watching us in the past few weeks," said Jeremy Tam, a former pilot and lawmaker who helped organize the rally with other aviation...more
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman writes on a post-it note as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement, during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators deliver leaflets to tourists at the arrival hall during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An information counter is seen covered with post-it notes as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People paste post-it notes on a demonstrator as part of the "Lennon Wall" movement, during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters and members of the aviation industry stage a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator wears a placard during a protest at Hong Kong airport. REUTERS/Edgar Su
