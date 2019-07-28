Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 28, 2019 | 4:25pm EDT

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as violence intensifies

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Police officers line up during a protest against what the activists see as excessive police force against protesters during previous demonstrations, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A medical assistant helps a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A first aid volunteer receives help after being tear gassed by riot police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against police violence during previous marches in central Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester attends a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Journalists work amid tear gas during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators form a barricade during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. The writings on the makeshift shields read "Hong Kong", "Resolution" and "Democracy". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers fire tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators run with the burning cardboards placed on a cart during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators take cover under umbrellas as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester reacts after throwing a tear gas canister back to the police, during a protest against police violence, near China's Liaison Office, in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers line up during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators use umbrellas to cover as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A riot police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators use umbrellas and makeshift shields to cover, as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators take cover under umbrellas as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators hold makeshift shields as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. The banner reads 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times'. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A demonstrator runs away from the riot police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Police officers fire tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Demonstrators form a barricade during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Protesters clash with riot police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators form a barricade during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su

An injured protester is seen after a clash with police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters use umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester throws back a tear gas canister at the police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators are seen at a Hong Kong MTR (Mass Transit Railway) station during a protest against police violence during previous marches, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

