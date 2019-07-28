Protesters clash in Hong Kong as violence intensifies
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police officers line up during a protest against what the activists see as excessive police force against protesters during previous demonstrations, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A medical assistant helps a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A first aid volunteer receives help after being tear gassed by riot police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against police violence during previous marches in central Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester attends a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Journalists work amid tear gas during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators form a barricade during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. The writings on the makeshift shields read "Hong Kong", "Resolution" and "Democracy"....more
Police officers fire tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators run with the burning cardboards placed on a cart during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators take cover under umbrellas as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester reacts after throwing a tear gas canister back to the police, during a protest against police violence, near China's Liaison Office, in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers line up during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators use umbrellas to cover as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A riot police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators use umbrellas and makeshift shields to cover, as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators take cover under umbrellas as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators hold makeshift shields as they face riot police during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. The banner reads 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times'. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against police violence in Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator runs away from the riot police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police officers fire tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators form a barricade during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Protesters clash with riot police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators form a barricade during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An injured protester is seen after a clash with police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters use umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester throws back a tear gas canister at the police during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators are seen at a Hong Kong MTR (Mass Transit Railway) station during a protest against police violence during previous marches, Hong Kong, China July 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
