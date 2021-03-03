Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurls stones during clashes with security forces in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested on Wednesday after hundreds of his supporters clashed with...more
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko run away during clashes with security forces after Sonko was arrested following an accusation of rape in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. An employee at a beauty salon accused Sonko last month of rape. The...more
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko prepare makeshift barricades during clashes with security forces after Sonko was arrested following an accusation of rape in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. Sonko, a 46-year-old former tax inspector,...more
Security forces member fires a rubber bullet during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko prepare makeshift barricades during clashes with security forces after Sonko was arrested following an accusation of rape in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurl stones during clashes with security forces in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurl stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko gather in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces detain a supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces detain a supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko gather in front of security forces during clashes in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of security forces fires a weapon during a clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurls stones during clashes with security forces in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko gestures during clashes with security forces in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
