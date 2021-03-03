Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko run away during clashes with security forces after Sonko was arrested following an accusation of rape in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. An employee at a beauty salon accused Sonko last month of rape. The...more

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko run away during clashes with security forces after Sonko was arrested following an accusation of rape in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. An employee at a beauty salon accused Sonko last month of rape. The politician, who finished third in the 2019 presidential election, was summoned for questioning after his parliamentary immunity was removed last week. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

