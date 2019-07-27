Protesters clash with police during anti-triad march in Hong Kong
A riot police officer clashes with demonstrators during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators hurling rocks in a rural Hong Kong town...more
Police officers fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. Activists held the march in Yuen Long, scene of the attack by club-wielding men, despite a police...more
A fire extinguisher is seen thrown at riot police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. Building barricades out of street furniture and umbrellas, protesters threw rocks and bottles....more
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A police officer fires tear gas at the demonstrators during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers use pepper spray during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators use shields and umbrellas to protect themselves during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police officers use pepper spray during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators use shields to protect themselves during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators react as riot police fire tear gas during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators throw umbrellas at riot police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police clash with protesters inside a train station during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester throws a fire extinguisher as he tries to stop riot police to get inside a train station during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A reporter reacts after being hit by tear gas during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer reacts during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator shouts at riot police amidst smoke during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator is seen injured during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator is seen injured by a rubber bullet during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators are seen amidst smoke from tear gas during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators use umbrellas during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators are seen at a train station during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators are seen amidst smoke from tear gas during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator rests during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators march to protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A lawmaker Roy Kwong reacts after the tear gas and pepper spray was used by police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers use pepper spray during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police officers fire tear gas and use pepper spray at the demonstrators during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers fire tear gas during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A damaged car is seen during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Police officers are seen during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China July 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Next Slideshows
Russia detains more than 1,000 people in opposition crackdown
Russian police rounded up more than 1,000 people in Moscow in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent times against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying...
Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island
Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the...
Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport
Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the arrivals hall at the Chinese-ruled city's airport.
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia detains more than 1,000 people in opposition crackdown
Russian police rounded up more than 1,000 people in Moscow in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent times against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin s tight grip on power.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island
Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the best-known organic farms in Long Island, New York.
Protesters calling for 'free Hong Kong' converge on airport
Thousands of protesters calling for democracy and some chanting "free Hong Kong" converged on the arrivals hall at the Chinese-ruled city's airport.
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Aerial images of Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Puerto Rico celebrates as governor resigns
People danced in the streets of San Juan's old city after Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello bowed to protesters' demands and said he would quit.