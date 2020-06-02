Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op
Protesters run as riot police fire tear gas and move on demonstrators to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal...more
Riot police chase a man as they rush protesters to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it for President Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
A demonstrator next to U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers near the White House, June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump walks past graffiti during a to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump walks through Lafayette Park to visit St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protestors kneel in front of riot police moving to clear demonstrators out of Lafayette Park and the area around it, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
A U.S. Secret Service counter assault team member carries a sniper rifle through Lafayette Park as President Trump holds a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Riot police rush demonstrators as they clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr confers with U.S. Secret Service and other officials in the center of Lafayette Park shortly before riot police cleared the park and surrounding area, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Riot police detain a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protesters in Lafayette Park while U.S. Secret Service agents and White House chief photographer Shealah Craighead as he walks back to the White House after a photo opportunity at St...more
President Trump puts his finger to his lips as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House with U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh...more
Protestors face off with riot police after police rushed demonstrators to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
DC National Guard military police officers stand guard as demonstrators rally near the White House, June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protestors peacefully protest minutes before riot police moved to clear the demonstrators out of Lafayette Park and the area around it, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Protestors peacefully protest penned in by police fencing minutes before riot police moved to clear them out of Lafayette Park and the area around it, June 1. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
A Washington D.C. National Guard member looks out of a military vehicle while riding along West Executive Drive, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Trump walks between lines of riot police in Lafayette Park across from the White House after walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
