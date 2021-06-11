Protesters converge on the G7 summit
Climate change activist ceremoniously burn a boat in St. Ives, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A girl plays with sand during a protest of the Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021....more
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime...more
Two people wearing protective suits walk during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11,...more
Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccines intellectual property, near Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 11,...more
Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
A woman holds a megaphone during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
Inflatable dummies depicting U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson are displayed on a pontoon floating off Gyllyngvase Beach during an action organized by Crack the Crisis, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in...more
Climate activist Marijka Zwozdiak, 20, takes part in a demonstration on the beach in St. Ives, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Piers Corbyn and other activists demonstrate outside The Badger Inn pub in Lelant, next to Carbis Bay, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
An Oxfam activist wearing a giant head depicting French President Emmanuel Macron holding a syringe is seen during a protest in Paris, France, June 8, 2021. The slogan reads "A vaccine for the planet". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A sign is seen in a shop window in Falmouth, amid protests on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
People hold signs during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Climate change activists wear masks representing world leaders during a protest in St. Ives, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise at Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A protest banner is displayed in Falmouth Bay, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
