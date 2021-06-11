Edition:
Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Climate change activist ceremoniously burn a boat in St. Ives, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A girl plays with sand during a protest of the Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Two people wearing protective suits walk during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccines intellectual property, near Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
A woman holds a megaphone during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Inflatable dummies depicting U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson are displayed on a pontoon floating off Gyllyngvase Beach during an action organized by Crack the Crisis, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Climate activist Marijka Zwozdiak, 20, takes part in a demonstration on the beach in St. Ives, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Piers Corbyn and other activists demonstrate outside The Badger Inn pub in Lelant, next to Carbis Bay, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
An Oxfam activist wearing a giant head depicting French President Emmanuel Macron holding a syringe is seen during a protest in Paris, France, June 8, 2021. The slogan reads  "A vaccine for the planet". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A sign is seen in a shop window in Falmouth, amid protests on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People hold signs during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Climate change activists wear masks representing world leaders during a protest in St. Ives, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise at Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
A protest banner is displayed in Falmouth Bay, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
