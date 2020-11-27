Protesters demand action on violence against women
Demonstrators take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Ukrainian law enforcement officers restrain an activist of women's rights group Femen, who holds a protest outside the presidential administration headquarters while marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Kyiv,...more
Demonstrators march during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A woman gestures during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Female students and activists join in a torch procession as they protest against violence towards women in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A copy of Michelangelo's statue of David is seen holding a red scarf to mark the International day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Florence, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A riot police officer looks on from behind a shield during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Women gesture as they attend a demonstration to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Italy November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Women carry a pink cross during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Demonstrators gather to protest against gender-based violence on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator wearing a face mask reading "Who gave the order?" looks on during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Women holds signs reading "Justice" while standing outside the Supreme Court of Justice during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Lima, Peru November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Women take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in San Salvador, El Salvador November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana
Demonstrators gather to protest against gender-based violence on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators march during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Lima, Peru November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
A girl adjusts her mask while standing in front of a monument painted in red during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in San Salvador, El Salvador November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana
Women scuffle with riot police during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Riot police cover themselves from a Molotov cocktail thrown by a demonstrator, during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Mexico's flag burns over a police shield during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Women attend a gathering to protest femicides and violence against women in Paris to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, France, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A child holds a green handkerchief reading "Free abortion" during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators gather to protest against gender-based violence on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2020. The banner in front reads, "Let our voice be heard." REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman raises her fist during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe
Women attend a gathering to protest femicides and violence against women in Paris to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, France, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A demonstrator shouts during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators march during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Next Slideshows
America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges
Americans celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the traditional Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many...
As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Americans struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up for holiday turkeys.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, a spectacle of giant character balloons that has delighted children for nearly a century, has been scaled back...
MORE IN PICTURES
Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
Fans from Buenos Aires to Naples mourn the Argentine footballer, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as COVID-19 surges
Americans celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the traditional Macy's parade limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to meeting on video for turkey dinner.
As pandemic hits pockets, Americans line up for free Thanksgiving meals
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Americans struggling to serve up a festive meal lined up for holiday turkeys.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, a spectacle of giant character balloons that has delighted children for nearly a century, has been scaled back significantly with a shorter route, no spectators and balloon handlers replaced by specially rigged vehicles.
On the coronavirus frontlines
Testing, transporting and treating on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day
Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 for the first since May and with hospitals across the country already full, portending a surge in mortalities to come as the coronavirus pandemic casts a shadow over the holiday season.
Thanksgiving travelers defy COVID-19 warnings
Americans defied pleas from state and local officials to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday in the face of the surging coronavirus pandemic, triggering fresh warnings from health officials with the release of vaccines still weeks away.
Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.