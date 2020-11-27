Edition:
Protesters demand action on violence against women

Demonstrators take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Ukrainian law enforcement officers restrain an activist of women's rights group Femen, who holds a protest outside the presidential administration headquarters while marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Demonstrators march during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A woman gestures during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Female students and activists join in a torch procession as they protest against violence towards women in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A copy of Michelangelo's statue of David is seen holding a red scarf to mark the International day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Florence, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

A riot police officer looks on from behind a shield during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Women gesture as they attend a demonstration to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Rome, Italy November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Women carry a pink cross during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Demonstrators gather to protest against gender-based violence on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Demonstrators take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator wearing a face mask reading "Who gave the order?" looks on during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Women holds signs reading "Justice" while standing outside the Supreme Court of Justice during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Lima, Peru November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Women take part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in San Salvador, El Salvador November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana

Demonstrators gather to protest against gender-based violence on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Demonstrators march during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Lima, Peru November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

A girl adjusts her mask while standing in front of a monument painted in red during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in San Salvador, El Salvador November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana

Women scuffle with riot police during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Riot police cover themselves from a Molotov cocktail thrown by a demonstrator, during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A Mexico's flag burns over a police shield during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Women attend a gathering to protest femicides and violence against women in Paris to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, France, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A child holds a green handkerchief reading "Free abortion" during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators gather to protest against gender-based violence on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Istanbul, Turkey, November 25, 2020. The banner in front reads, "Let our voice be heard." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman raises her fist during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Women attend a gathering to protest femicides and violence against women in Paris to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, France, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A demonstrator shouts during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators march during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

