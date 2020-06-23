Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper at the statue during racial inequality protests in...more
U.S. Park Police officers deploy pepper spray as they clash with protestors during an attempt to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park. Monday's incident began around dusk with scores of protesters, most...more
Protesters then climbed onto the monument, fastening ropes and cords around the sculpted heads of both Jackson and his horse and dousing the marble pedestal with yellow paint before the crowd began trying to yank the statute from its...more
A man treats a woman affected by pepper spray as Washington Metropolitan Police officers clash with demonstrators. Dozens of law enforcement officers, led by U.S. Park Police, stormed into the square, swinging batons and firing chemical agents to...more
A protestor holds up a Black Lives Matter sign in front of the White House. Jackson, a former U.S. Army general nicknamed "Old Hickory," served two terms in the White House, from 1829 to 1837, espousing a populist political style that has sometimes...more
Protestors put up a sign reading "Black House Autonomous Zone" on fencing moved by demonstrators from a construction site into the middle of I Street near Black Lives Matter Plaza after Washington Metropolitan Police officers had pushed back racial...more
A protestors wraps chains and ropes around the statue of President Andrew Jackson during an attempt by protestors to pull the statue down. Native American activists have long criticized Jackson, a Democrat, for signing the 1830 Indian Removal Act,...more
A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer falls to the ground as police clash with protestors by the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protestors react to the effects of pepper spray as they run from police during a clash as protestors attempted to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protestor stands in front of a line of U.S. Park Police riot police as the two sides face off at Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protest medics assist a bloodied protester as police clash with demonstrators during an attempt by protestors to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protestors push street barricades up the middle of H Street along Lafayette Park across from the White House as they move to re-block the street along Black Lives Matter Plaza after Washington Metropolitan Police officers pushed back racial...more
Protestors stand with their hands up on Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of St. John's Episcopal Church after police clashed with demonstrators. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protestors hold up a Black Lives Matter banner as they gather in Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters and police face off at Lafayette Park in front of the White House after police clashed with demonstrators trying to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protestors face off with police at the intersection of 16th and H Street on Black Lives Matter Plaza along Lafayette Park across from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protestors raise their hands in front of a line of riot police after Washington Metropolitan Police officers clashed with demonstrators trying to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A protestor thrusts her fist in the middle of Washington's Black Lives Matter Plaza as protestors face off with police along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protestors work together to push street barricades into the middle of H Street along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protestors move fencing from a construction site into the middle of I Street, Northwest near Black Lives Matter Plaza. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Washington Metropolitan Police officers stand guard at the spot in front of St. John's Episcopal Church where President Donald Trump held a photo opportunity several weeks ago. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protestors carry a barricade along Lafayette Park across from the White House (rear) as they move to re-block H Street, Northwest along Black Lives Matter Plaza. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protestors face off with police at the intersection of 16th and H Street on Black Lives Matter Plaza along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protestor dances in the street as demonstrators face off with police at the intersection of 16th and H Street on Black Lives Matter Plaza along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
The public honored Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's restaurant, during a viewing at Ebenezer...
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
The public honored Rayshard Brooks, the Black man shot in the back by an Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy's restaurant, during a viewing at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. preached.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nine years of Syrian war, nine kids who dream of home
Reuters photographer Khalil Ashawi captures portraits of nine refugee children, one born each year of Syria's war, at Atmeh camp for displaced people on the Syrian-Turkish border, where families have been sheltering since 2011 from a conflict that has made half of Syrians homeless.
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests
People around the world join a wave of demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of U.S. police.
Fans watch from afar while sports resume in empty stadiums
Fans cheer from home as some sports resume behind closed doors.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Empty seats as Trump rallies crowd of 6,000 in Tulsa
President Donald Trump, addressing a less-than-full arena in Oklahoma for his first political rally in months, criticized anti-racism protests and defended his handling of the coronavirus in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign.