Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper at the statue during racial inequality protests in Washington, June 22, 2020. Protesters tried tearing down a statue of the seventh president of the United States in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling "killer scum" on its pedestal and pulling on the monument with ropes before police intervened. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
U.S. Park Police officers deploy pepper spray as they clash with protestors during an attempt to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park. Monday's incident began around dusk with scores of protesters, most wearing masks against coronavirus infection, breaking through a 6-foot-tall fence erected in recent days around the statute at the center of the park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protesters then climbed onto the monument, fastening ropes and cords around the sculpted heads of both Jackson and his horse and dousing the marble pedestal with yellow paint before the crowd began trying to yank the statute from its base. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A man treats a woman affected by pepper spray as Washington Metropolitan Police officers clash with demonstrators. Dozens of law enforcement officers, led by U.S. Park Police, stormed into the square, swinging batons and firing chemical agents to scatter protesters. By dark, police had taken control and outnumbered demonstrators in the immediate area. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A protestor holds up a Black Lives Matter sign in front of the White House. Jackson, a former U.S. Army general nicknamed "Old Hickory," served two terms in the White House, from 1829 to 1837, espousing a populist political style that has sometimes been compared with that of Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors put up a sign reading "Black House Autonomous Zone" on fencing moved by demonstrators from a construction site into the middle of I Street near Black Lives Matter Plaza after Washington Metropolitan Police officers had pushed back racial inequality protesters from the area to re-open streets for the resumption of vehicle traffic near the White House. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A protestors wraps chains and ropes around the statue of President Andrew Jackson during an attempt by protestors to pull the statue down. Native American activists have long criticized Jackson, a Democrat, for signing the 1830 Indian Removal Act, which led to thousands of Native Americans being driven from their lands by the U.S. government and forced to march west, in what became known as the "Trail of Tears." Many perished before arriving. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer falls to the ground as police clash with protestors by the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors react to the effects of pepper spray as they run from police during a clash as protestors attempted to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A protestor stands in front of a line of U.S. Park Police riot police as the two sides face off at Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protest medics assist a bloodied protester as police clash with demonstrators during an attempt by protestors to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors push street barricades up the middle of H Street along Lafayette Park across from the White House as they move to re-block the street along Black Lives Matter Plaza after Washington Metropolitan Police officers pushed back racial inequality demonstrators to re-open the street. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors stand with their hands up on Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of St. John's Episcopal Church after police clashed with demonstrators. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors hold up a Black Lives Matter banner as they gather in Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protesters and police face off at Lafayette Park in front of the White House after police clashed with demonstrators trying to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors face off with police at the intersection of 16th and H Street on Black Lives Matter Plaza along Lafayette Park across from the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors raise their hands in front of a line of riot police after Washington Metropolitan Police officers clashed with demonstrators trying to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A protestor thrusts her fist in the middle of Washington's Black Lives Matter Plaza as protestors face off with police along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors work together to push street barricades into the middle of H Street along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors move fencing from a construction site into the middle of I Street, Northwest near Black Lives Matter Plaza. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Washington Metropolitan Police officers stand guard at the spot in front of St. John's Episcopal Church where President Donald Trump held a photo opportunity several weeks ago. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors carry a barricade along Lafayette Park across from the White House (rear) as they move to re-block H Street, Northwest along Black Lives Matter Plaza. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors face off with police at the intersection of 16th and H Street on Black Lives Matter Plaza along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A protestor dances in the street as demonstrators face off with police at the intersection of 16th and H Street on Black Lives Matter Plaza along Lafayette Park. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
