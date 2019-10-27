Edition:
Protesters form human chain across Lebanon

Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and steering the country toward an economic collapse unseen since the 1975-90 civil war. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, Lebanon October 27. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl takes part in a human chain organized by demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Sidon, Lebanon October 27. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl takes part in a human chain organized by demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A baby and his parents take part in a human chain organized by demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

