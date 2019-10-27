Protesters form human chain across Lebanon
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and...more
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, Lebanon October 27. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl takes part in a human chain organized by demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Sidon, Lebanon October 27. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A girl takes part in a human chain organized by demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A baby and his parents take part in a human chain organized by demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
California firefighters raced against time on Saturday as they cut defensive lines against a wildfire in Sonoma County's famed wine country and authorities...
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked...
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as...
MORE IN PICTURES
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
California firefighters raced against time on Saturday as they cut defensive lines against a wildfire in Sonoma County's famed wine country and authorities ordered 50,000 people to evacuate, ahead of winds that are forecast to pick up at night and spread the flames.
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people.
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.
Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone
At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said.
Funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings
A Who's Who of Democratic leaders past and present gather at the funeral for the son of sharecroppers who served for 22 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.