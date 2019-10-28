Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 28, 2019 | 4:00pm EDT

Protesters hurl petrol bombs after police fire tear gas in Hong Kong

A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 20
An anti-government protester is detained by riot police during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester is detained by riot police during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
An anti-government protester is detained by riot police during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 20
An anti-government protester walks past a burning barrier outside Mong Kok MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester walks past a burning barrier outside Mong Kok MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
An anti-government protester walks past a burning barrier outside Mong Kok MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 20
A first aid volunteer kicks a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A first aid volunteer kicks a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A first aid volunteer kicks a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 20
A pedestrian argues with riot police as he was asked to check his bag during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A pedestrian argues with riot police as he was asked to check his bag during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A pedestrian argues with riot police as he was asked to check his bag during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
Riot police push an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police push an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Riot police push an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 20
A journalist reacts after being hit with tears gas during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A journalist reacts after being hit with tears gas during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A journalist reacts after being hit with tears gas during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 20
Police officers ask a pedestrian to move from a site as they disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Police officers ask a pedestrian to move from a site as they disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Police officers ask a pedestrian to move from a site as they disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 20
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 20
A demonstrator tries to catch a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A demonstrator tries to catch a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A demonstrator tries to catch a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 20
An anti-government demonstrator sprays water as he is seen among tear gas smoke during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An anti-government demonstrator sprays water as he is seen among tear gas smoke during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
An anti-government demonstrator sprays water as he is seen among tear gas smoke during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 20
Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 20
Protesters runs away as riot policemen advance to disperse them during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Protesters runs away as riot policemen advance to disperse them during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Protesters runs away as riot policemen advance to disperse them during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 20
A firefighter extinguishes fire burning at an entrance to Mong Kok MTR Station during anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A firefighter extinguishes fire burning at an entrance to Mong Kok MTR Station during anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A firefighter extinguishes fire burning at an entrance to Mong Kok MTR Station during anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 20
Police officers disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Police officers disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Police officers disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 20
A member of the press affected by the tear gas receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A member of the press affected by the tear gas receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A member of the press affected by the tear gas receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
16 / 20
An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 20
An Anti-government demonstrator throws a bottle of water as he is seen among the tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An Anti-government demonstrator throws a bottle of water as he is seen among the tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
An Anti-government demonstrator throws a bottle of water as he is seen among the tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
18 / 20
A man receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
A man receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 20
Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to...

Next Slideshows

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and...

12:55pm EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this week.

12:40pm EDT
Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

Thousands of Iraqi protesters stood fast in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an...

10:50am EDT
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked...

10:30am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Diwali

Celebrating Diwali

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this week.

Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting

Thousands of Iraqi protesters stood fast in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Catalan separatists protest in Barcelona

Catalan separatists protest in Barcelona

Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a 2017 failed independence bid, a decision that triggered mass protests in the region and left the future course of the dispute uncertain.

When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

Protesters form human chain across Lebanon

Protesters form human chain across Lebanon

Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and steering the country toward an economic collapse unseen since the 1975-90 civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast