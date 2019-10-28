Protesters hurl petrol bombs after police fire tear gas in Hong Kong
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An anti-government protester is detained by riot police during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester walks past a burning barrier outside Mong Kok MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A first aid volunteer kicks a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pedestrian argues with riot police as he was asked to check his bag during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Riot police push an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A journalist reacts after being hit with tears gas during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers ask a pedestrian to move from a site as they disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A demonstrator tries to catch a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An anti-government demonstrator sprays water as he is seen among tear gas smoke during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters runs away as riot policemen advance to disperse them during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A firefighter extinguishes fire burning at an entrance to Mong Kok MTR Station during anti-government protests in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police officers disperse protesters during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A member of the press affected by the tear gas receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An anti-government protester throws a petrol bomb during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Anti-government demonstrator throws a bottle of water as he is seen among the tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police officers react during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
