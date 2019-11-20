Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 20, 2019 | 9:55am EST

Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route

Anti-government protesters look inside a sewer as they look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University are weighing a narrowing range of options of escape as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anti-government protesters look inside a sewer as they look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. The last band of anti-government protesters trapped...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters look inside a sewer as they look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University are weighing a narrowing range of options of escape as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 25
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 25
A riot police officer looks on the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A riot police officer looks on the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A riot police officer looks on the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 25
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 25
A sewer is pictured as anti-government protesters look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A sewer is pictured as anti-government protesters look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A sewer is pictured as anti-government protesters look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 25
Police officers are seen outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police officers are seen outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Police officers are seen outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 25
An anti-government protester waits for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An anti-government protester waits for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
An anti-government protester waits for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 25
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 25
An anti-government protester's belongings are pictured as protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An anti-government protester's belongings are pictured as protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
An anti-government protester's belongings are pictured as protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 25
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 25
A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 25
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 25
A protester holds a bow as he keeps an eye out for police movement at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A protester holds a bow as he keeps an eye out for police movement at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A protester holds a bow as he keeps an eye out for police movement at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 25
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 25
Clothes are scattered by anti-government protesters on the floor of a gym at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Clothes are scattered by anti-government protesters on the floor of a gym at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Clothes are scattered by anti-government protesters on the floor of a gym at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 25
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 25
A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 25
Protesters walk inside the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Protesters walk inside the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Protesters walk inside the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 25
Trash is scattered near a former frontline at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Trash is scattered near a former frontline at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Trash is scattered near a former frontline at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 25
Anti-government protesters rest in the gymnasium at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Anti-government protesters rest in the gymnasium at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Anti-government protesters rest in the gymnasium at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 25
A rescue diver from the Fire Service department is rinsed after entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A rescue diver from the Fire Service department is rinsed after entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A rescue diver from the Fire Service department is rinsed after entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
21 / 25
A fire services department officer holds a map of the sewage system as they prepare to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A fire services department officer holds a map of the sewage system as they prepare to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A fire services department officer holds a map of the sewage system as they prepare to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 25
The Fire Service department officers prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Fire Service department officers prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The Fire Service department officers prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 25
Rescue divers from the Fire Service department prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Rescue divers from the Fire Service department prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Rescue divers from the Fire Service department prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
24 / 25
A protester looks for an escape route out the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A protester looks for an escape route out the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A protester looks for an escape route out the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Next Slideshows

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Nov 19 2019
Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

Senior U.S. officials told impeachment investigators in Congress on the third day of public impeachment hearings they were concerned by President Donald Trump's...

Nov 19 2019
Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

Supporters of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales ramp up protests and blockades of key transport routes, calling for caretaker President Jeanine Anez to step...

Nov 19 2019
Standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with...

Nov 19 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 people dead in Chile.

Ukraine's line of contact

Ukraine's line of contact

Images from along the line of contact between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.

U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the E.U., told the inquiry that Giuliani's efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for investigations into Trump's political rivals "were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit" for the Ukrainian leader.

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

Senior U.S. officials told impeachment investigators in Congress on the third day of public impeachment hearings they were concerned by President Donald Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival, with one White House official calling it a "shock."

Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

Supporters of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales ramp up protests and blockades of key transport routes, calling for caretaker President Jeanine Anez to step down and for Morales to return amid deadly clashes in the South American nation.

Standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Strong winds stoked more than 100 fires across Australia's east coast on Tuesday, blanketing Sydney in hazardous smoke and prompting health warnings for the country's most populous city.

Venice under water

Venice under water

Venice has declared a state of emergency after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast