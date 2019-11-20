Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route

Anti-government protesters look inside a sewer as they look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. The last band of anti-government protesters trapped...more

Anti-government protesters look inside a sewer as they look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University are weighing a narrowing range of options of escape as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close