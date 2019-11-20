Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route
Anti-government protesters look inside a sewer as they look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. The last band of anti-government protesters trapped...more
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A riot police officer looks on the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Athit...more
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sewer is pictured as anti-government protesters look for an escape route in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police officers are seen outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An anti-government protester waits for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An anti-government protester's belongings are pictured as protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester holds a bow as he keeps an eye out for police movement at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Anti-government protesters sleep as they wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Clothes are scattered by anti-government protesters on the floor of a gym at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters wait for an opportunity to escape through a sewer in an underground carpark at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rescue diver enters the sewer to search for anti-government protesters who tried to escape from the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters walk inside the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Trash is scattered near a former frontline at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters rest in the gymnasium at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A rescue diver from the Fire Service department is rinsed after entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong,...more
A fire services department officer holds a map of the sewage system as they prepare to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China,...more
The Fire Service department officers prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong, China,...more
Rescue divers from the Fire Service department prepare before entering the sewage system to search for anti-government protesters who escaped from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after being barricaded by police officers in Hong Kong,...more
A protester looks for an escape route out the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
