Protesters march as Poland puts into effect new abortion restrictions
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A woman looks on during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A demonstrator hols a banner during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A demonstrator holds a flare during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A person holds a mirror during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Demonstrators face law enforcement officers during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Hands of a demonstrator are covered in red paint during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Red paint is poured over toys during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Demonstrators attend a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A demonstrator holds a flare during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A demonstrator with a red lightning bolt on her face attends a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A sign of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) is seen during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A demonstrator with a red lightning bolt on her face mask attends a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A demonstrator holds a placard with the sign of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A woman with a red lightning bolt on her face attends a protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Marta Lempart, the head of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike), speaks during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Women's hell" as she protests against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A sign of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) is seen during a protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
A protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS
Marta Lempart, a protest group leader, speaks during a news conference at the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement quarters, following a Polish Constitutional Court verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. Jacek...more
A woman looks on during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
A woman wears a protective face mask with a red lightning bolt during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Demonstrators confront law enforcement officers during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A person holds a placard during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. The placard reads: "God gave me free will. The government puts itself above God." REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
