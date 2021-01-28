Edition:
Protesters march as Poland puts into effect new abortion restrictions

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A woman looks on during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A demonstrator hols a banner during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A demonstrator holds a flare during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A person holds a mirror during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Demonstrators face law enforcement officers during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Hands of a demonstrator are covered in red paint during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Red paint is poured over toys during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Demonstrators attend a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A demonstrator holds a flare during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A demonstrator with a red lightning bolt on her face attends a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A sign of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) is seen during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A demonstrator with a red lightning bolt on her face mask attends a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard with the sign of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A woman with a red lightning bolt on her face attends a protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Marta Lempart, the head of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike), speaks during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "Women's hell" as she protests against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A sign of Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) is seen during a protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A protest against a verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Marta Lempart, a protest group leader, speaks during a news conference at the Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike) movement quarters, following a Polish Constitutional Court verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 27, 2021. Jacek Marczewski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A woman looks on during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A woman wears a protective face mask with a red lightning bolt during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Demonstrators confront law enforcement officers during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A person holds a placard during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights, in Warsaw, Poland, January 28, 2021. The placard reads: "God gave me free will. The government puts itself above God." REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
