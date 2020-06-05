Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents

One of the mostly young organizers was 18-year-old Jenna Gomez (pictured) from nearby Cobden, Illinois, who said she is used to seeing Confederate flags displayed by area businesses. Gomez had thought maybe a handful of people would show up to the...more

One of the mostly young organizers was 18-year-old Jenna Gomez (pictured) from nearby Cobden, Illinois, who said she is used to seeing Confederate flags displayed by area businesses. Gomez had thought maybe a handful of people would show up to the event when she and some others started a group chat about it. "We wanted to show everyone that we are not the past," she said at the rally over cheers and a call-and-response of "United we stand! United we fall!" REUTERS/Brian Munoz

