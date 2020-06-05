Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2020 | 1:58pm EDT

Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. Before sundown, around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, past Bob's Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Casey's General Store holding homemade signs and chanting "black lives matter." Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. Before sundown, around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, past Bob's Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Casey's...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. Before sundown, around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, past Bob's Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Casey's General Store holding homemade signs and chanting "black lives matter." Nearly a century ago this southern Illinois town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
1 / 23
Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. The rally was held in solidarity with others protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis with a white policeman's knee on his neck. Some residents said they were marching as a way to try to move beyond their own community's past. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. The rally was held in solidarity with others protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis with a white policeman's knee on his neck. Some residents said they were marching as a way to try to move beyond...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. The rally was held in solidarity with others protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis with a white policeman's knee on his neck. Some residents said they were marching as a way to try to move beyond their own community's past. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
2 / 23
Local resident Jeff Barnes, of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters in Anna, Illinois. Barnes, a retired housepainter and proud Trump supporter who lives in Anna, said he agreed with the president's threat to use the military against looters. "That won't happen around here, I can assure you," he said, gesturing to a group of about 20 men who were not visibly armed and said they were there to protect businesses. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Local resident Jeff Barnes, of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters in Anna, Illinois. Barnes, a retired housepainter and proud Trump supporter who lives in Anna, said he agreed with the president's threat to use the military against looters. "That...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Local resident Jeff Barnes, of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters in Anna, Illinois. Barnes, a retired housepainter and proud Trump supporter who lives in Anna, said he agreed with the president's threat to use the military against looters. "That won't happen around here, I can assure you," he said, gesturing to a group of about 20 men who were not visibly armed and said they were there to protect businesses. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
3 / 23
Joe Plemon, 73, an elder at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, said he had prepared several Bible passages - laments - to read at the protest. "We have been challenged within my own denomination, and I know this is going on at other churches as well, to say, 'Let's not just wink at this, let's step up, let's admit the things that we're ashamed of and let's confess the places where we've sinned.'" REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Joe Plemon, 73, an elder at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, said he had prepared several Bible passages - laments - to read at the protest. "We have been challenged within my own denomination, and I know this is going on at other churches...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Joe Plemon, 73, an elder at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, said he had prepared several Bible passages - laments - to read at the protest. "We have been challenged within my own denomination, and I know this is going on at other churches as well, to say, 'Let's not just wink at this, let's step up, let's admit the things that we're ashamed of and let's confess the places where we've sinned.'" REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
4 / 23
Residents of Anna and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally. Anna was once known as one of the "sundown towns," or thousands of American localities where black people were not welcome, according to sociologist and historian James Loewen, who wrote a book about the phenomenon. Anna is 90% white and sits in a county where Republican President Donald Trump won 68% of the votes in the 2016 election. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Residents of Anna and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally. Anna was once known as one of the "sundown towns," or thousands of American localities where black people were not welcome, according to sociologist and historian James Loewen,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Residents of Anna and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally. Anna was once known as one of the "sundown towns," or thousands of American localities where black people were not welcome, according to sociologist and historian James Loewen, who wrote a book about the phenomenon. Anna is 90% white and sits in a county where Republican President Donald Trump won 68% of the votes in the 2016 election. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
5 / 23
Jessica Moore, of Ullin, Illinois, attempt to hold dialogue with a counter-protestor. While most national attention has been focused on massive demonstrations and violent clashes with police in the United States' biggest cities like New York and Los Angeles, hundreds of spontaneous demonstrations have popped up in little towns and rural areas across the nation in recent days. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Jessica Moore, of Ullin, Illinois, attempt to hold dialogue with a counter-protestor. While most national attention has been focused on massive demonstrations and violent clashes with police in the United States' biggest cities like New York and Los...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Jessica Moore, of Ullin, Illinois, attempt to hold dialogue with a counter-protestor. While most national attention has been focused on massive demonstrations and violent clashes with police in the United States' biggest cities like New York and Los Angeles, hundreds of spontaneous demonstrations have popped up in little towns and rural areas across the nation in recent days. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
6 / 23
One of the mostly young organizers was 18-year-old Jenna Gomez (pictured) from nearby Cobden, Illinois, who said she is used to seeing Confederate flags displayed by area businesses. Gomez had thought maybe a handful of people would show up to the event when she and some others started a group chat about it. "We wanted to show everyone that we are not the past," she said at the rally over cheers and a call-and-response of "United we stand! United we fall!" REUTERS/Brian Munoz

One of the mostly young organizers was 18-year-old Jenna Gomez (pictured) from nearby Cobden, Illinois, who said she is used to seeing Confederate flags displayed by area businesses. Gomez had thought maybe a handful of people would show up to the...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
One of the mostly young organizers was 18-year-old Jenna Gomez (pictured) from nearby Cobden, Illinois, who said she is used to seeing Confederate flags displayed by area businesses. Gomez had thought maybe a handful of people would show up to the event when she and some others started a group chat about it. "We wanted to show everyone that we are not the past," she said at the rally over cheers and a call-and-response of "United we stand! United we fall!" REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
7 / 23
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. The flashes of hostility did not faze seasoned activists like 72-year-old Mildred Henderson. "Pretty soon the minority will be the majority, and they would not want to be treated the way they have treated some blacks and some other minorities," she said. "They haven't thought about the script being flipped. But it's about to be." REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. The flashes of hostility did not faze seasoned activists like 72-year-old Mildred Henderson. "Pretty soon the minority will be the majority, and they...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. The flashes of hostility did not faze seasoned activists like 72-year-old Mildred Henderson. "Pretty soon the minority will be the majority, and they would not want to be treated the way they have treated some blacks and some other minorities," she said. "They haven't thought about the script being flipped. But it's about to be." REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
8 / 23
A police officer watches protestors rally from the police station in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

A police officer watches protestors rally from the police station in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A police officer watches protestors rally from the police station in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
9 / 23
Law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
10 / 23
Protesters point at a counter-protester while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters point at a counter-protester while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters point at a counter-protester while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
11 / 23
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
12 / 23
The sun sets while protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

The sun sets while protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
The sun sets while protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
13 / 23
Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
14 / 23
A protesters prays while rallying in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

A protesters prays while rallying in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A protesters prays while rallying in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
15 / 23
A law enforcement official walks down the street as protestors rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

A law enforcement official walks down the street as protestors rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A law enforcement official walks down the street as protestors rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
16 / 23
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
17 / 23
Residents of Anna, Illinois and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Residents of Anna, Illinois and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Residents of Anna, Illinois and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
18 / 23
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
19 / 23
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
20 / 23
Law enforcement stands guard at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Law enforcement stands guard at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Law enforcement stands guard at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
21 / 23
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
22 / 23
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody...

Next Slideshows

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of...

12:01pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 04 2020
Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the...

Jun 04 2020
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

Jun 04 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

The mayor of Washington renamed a street in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and had the slogan painted in huge yellow letters on the roadway in an apparent rebuke of President Trump's militaristic response to nationwide protests over police brutality.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death

Mexicans protest police brutality in the country's second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Mourners gather in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage

National Guard patrols America's streets as protests rage

National Guard troops have been activated in several states to assist local law enforcement as huge crowds defy curfews and take to the streets in sometimes violent protests that prompted President Trump to threaten to send in the military.

Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Hong Kongers defy ban and hold Tiananmen candle memorial

Thousands defied a police ban to gather with candles in Hong Kong to mark China's bloody Tiananmen Square democracy crackdown in 1989 and accuse Beijing of stifling freedoms too on their semi-autonomous territory.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast