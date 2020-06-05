Protesters march in Illinois town that once expelled black residents
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. Before sundown, around 150 protesters marched down the main street in Anna, past Bob's Tavern, Oasis of Grace Church, Douglas Skating Rink and Casey's...more
Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. The rally was held in solidarity with others protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis with a white policeman's knee on his neck. Some residents said they were marching as a way to try to move beyond...more
Local resident Jeff Barnes, of Anna, Illinois, screams at protesters in Anna, Illinois. Barnes, a retired housepainter and proud Trump supporter who lives in Anna, said he agreed with the president's threat to use the military against looters. "That...more
Joe Plemon, 73, an elder at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, said he had prepared several Bible passages - laments - to read at the protest. "We have been challenged within my own denomination, and I know this is going on at other churches...more
Residents of Anna and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally. Anna was once known as one of the "sundown towns," or thousands of American localities where black people were not welcome, according to sociologist and historian James Loewen,...more
Jessica Moore, of Ullin, Illinois, attempt to hold dialogue with a counter-protestor. While most national attention has been focused on massive demonstrations and violent clashes with police in the United States' biggest cities like New York and Los...more
One of the mostly young organizers was 18-year-old Jenna Gomez (pictured) from nearby Cobden, Illinois, who said she is used to seeing Confederate flags displayed by area businesses. Gomez had thought maybe a handful of people would show up to the...more
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. The flashes of hostility did not faze seasoned activists like 72-year-old Mildred Henderson. "Pretty soon the minority will be the majority, and they...more
A police officer watches protestors rally from the police station in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters point at a counter-protester while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
The sun sets while protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
A protesters prays while rallying in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
A law enforcement official walks down the street as protestors rally in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Residents of Anna, Illinois and law enforcement personnel watch protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Law enforcement stands guard at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Protesters rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
