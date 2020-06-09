Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong
Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against the now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detain a pro-democracy demonstrator during a march to mark first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers charge at demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Police warn journalists to move back during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Pro-democracy demonstrators run away as riot police disperse them with pepper-spray pellets during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator raises his hands during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A man waits to cross the street near police officers during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A woman on a bus shows her support to demonstrators marching on the streets during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Police officers raise a banner warning demonstrators at Statue Square during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Demonstrators march during a protest on the first anniversary of a mass protest against the now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Police officers keep watch near the Court of Final Appeal during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
