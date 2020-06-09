Edition:
Protesters mark million-people march anniversary in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest to mark the first anniversary of a mass rally against the now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police detain a pro-democracy demonstrator during a march to mark first anniversary of a mass rally against a now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers charge at demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Police warn journalists to move back during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Pro-democracy demonstrators run away as riot police disperse them with pepper-spray pellets during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A demonstrator raises his hands during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A man waits to cross the street near police officers during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A woman on a bus shows her support to demonstrators marching on the streets during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Police officers raise a banner warning demonstrators at Statue Square during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators march during a protest on the first anniversary of a mass protest against the now-withdrawn extradition bill, in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Demonstrators march during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Police officers keep watch near the Court of Final Appeal during a protest in Hong Kong's Central district, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy demonstrators march holding their phones with flashlights on during a protest in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

