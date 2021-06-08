Edition:
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Environmental protesters clashed with police after occupying a pump station as they rallied against the crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, while Enbridge said it had evacuated 44 workers from its site. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Environmental protesters clashed with police after occupying a pump station as they rallied against the crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, while Enbridge said it had evacuated 44 workers from its site. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police detain protesters after they chained themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Line 3, which entered service in 1968, ships crude from the Canadian province of Alberta to U.S. Midwest refiners, and carries less oil than it was designed for due to age and corrosion. Owner Enbridge is replacing the pipeline so it can roughly double the amount of crude it transports. The pipeline is key to landlocked Alberta's efforts to boost crude exports from its oil sands. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Police detain protesters after they chained themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Line 3, which entered service in 1968, ships crude from the Canadian province of Alberta to U.S. Midwest refiners, and carries less oil than it was designed for due to age and corrosion. Owner Enbridge is replacing the pipeline so it can roughly double the amount of crude it transports. The pipeline is key to landlocked Alberta's efforts to boost crude exports from its oil sands. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Protesters chant "water is life" as they chain themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes. "For years, we have tried to assert our sovereignty and speak out against Line 3. We still have time to save our sacred waters and land - our life sources," said Dawn Goodwin, co-founder of the RISE Coalition, which opposes the project. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Protesters chant "water is life" as they chain themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes. "For years, we have tried to assert our sovereignty and speak out against Line 3. We still have time to save our sacred waters and land - our life sources," said Dawn Goodwin, co-founder of the RISE Coalition, which opposes the project. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police officers confront demonstrators as they protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County in Park Rapids, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Organizers of the protests in Hubbard County said the demonstrations were the largest to date against Line 3. Between 50 and 100 demonstrators occupied the pump station and barricaded its entrances, chanting "Keep it in the ground" and "Stop Line 3." At one point a police helicopter hovered low over activists, sending dust and debris flying.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Police officers confront demonstrators as they protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County in Park Rapids, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Organizers of the protests in Hubbard County said the demonstrations were the largest to date against Line 3. Between 50 and 100 demonstrators occupied the pump station and barricaded its entrances, chanting "Keep it in the ground" and "Stop Line 3." At one point a police helicopter hovered low over activists, sending dust and debris flying.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A demonstrator lifts her fist during a march towards the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline, in Solway, June 7, 2021. The clashes came after a peaceful march early on Monday that drew hundreds of people. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A demonstrator lifts her fist during a march towards the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline, in Solway, June 7, 2021. The clashes came after a peaceful march early on Monday that drew hundreds of people. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators hold signs during a multi-faith prayer circle at LaSalle Lake Recreation Area in Solway, June 7, 2021. Calgary-based Enbridge and opponents are waiting for a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, due by June 21, on whether there is sufficient evidence of crude oil demand to justify replacing Line 3. "We respect everyone's right to peacefully and lawfully protest, but trespass, intimidation, and destruction are unacceptable," Enbridge said in a statement. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Demonstrators hold signs during a multi-faith prayer circle at LaSalle Lake Recreation Area in Solway, June 7, 2021. Calgary-based Enbridge and opponents are waiting for a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, due by June 21, on whether there is sufficient evidence of crude oil demand to justify replacing Line 3. "We respect everyone's right to peacefully and lawfully protest, but trespass, intimidation, and destruction are unacceptable," Enbridge said in a statement. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is pictured in place to be buried near Park Rapids, June 6, 2021. The company said the protests had so far had relatively little impact on construction and Line 3 is on schedule to be in service by the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is pictured in place to be buried near Park Rapids, June 6, 2021. The company said the protests had so far had relatively little impact on construction and Line 3 is on schedule to be in service by the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Demonstrators protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is pictured in place to be buried near Park Rapids, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is pictured in place to be buried near Park Rapids, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A signage is pictured at an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A signage is pictured at an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police officers detain a demonstrator as people protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Police officers detain a demonstrator as people protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Actor and activist Jane Fonda marches with indigenous leaders towards the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Actor and activist Jane Fonda marches with indigenous leaders towards the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A demonstrator is detained as people protest against Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A demonstrator is detained as people protest against Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators stockpile protest signs at the Pure Bliss Ranch site as part of the Treaty People Gathering protest, in Waubun, Minnesota, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Demonstrators stockpile protest signs at the Pure Bliss Ranch site as part of the Treaty People Gathering protest, in Waubun, Minnesota, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke listens during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Activist Winona Laduke listens during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke lights a pipe during a multi-faith sunset prayer at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Activist Winona Laduke lights a pipe during a multi-faith sunset prayer at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Indigenous leaders and activists splash water during a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering in Solway, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Indigenous leaders and activists splash water during a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering in Solway, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Indigenous leaders and activists participate in a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering in Solway, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Indigenous leaders and activists participate in a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering in Solway, June 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke wades into the Shell River during the second day of the Treaty People Gathering in Menahga, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Activist Winona Laduke wades into the Shell River during the second day of the Treaty People Gathering in Menahga, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Spiritual and faith leaders participate in a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Spiritual and faith leaders participate in a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Protest signs dry in the setting sun during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Protest signs dry in the setting sun during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke speaks at a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Activist Winona Laduke speaks at a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Javin Lee-Lobel of Pittsburgh listens during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Javin Lee-Lobel of Pittsburgh listens during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A "Climate Action Now" sign on the bank of Fishhook Lake during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

A "Climate Action Now" sign on the bank of Fishhook Lake during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Hannah Freedman and Aspen Hutt-Horan, age 6, play together during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Hannah Freedman and Aspen Hutt-Horan, age 6, play together during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
