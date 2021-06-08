Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota

Protesters chant "water is life" as they chain themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the...more

Protesters chant "water is life" as they chain themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes. "For years, we have tried to assert our sovereignty and speak out against Line 3. We still have time to save our sacred waters and land - our life sources," said Dawn Goodwin, co-founder of the RISE Coalition, which opposes the project. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Close