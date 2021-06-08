Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Environmental protesters clashed with police after occupying a pump station as they...more
Police detain protesters after they chained themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Line 3, which entered service in 1968, ships crude from the Canadian province of Alberta to U.S. Midwest...more
Protesters chant "water is life" as they chain themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Pipeline opponents say they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the...more
Police officers confront demonstrators as they protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County in Park Rapids, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. Organizers of the protests in Hubbard County said the...more
Demonstrators lock themselves to Enbridge equipment at a pumping station in Hubbard County, Minnesota, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A demonstrator lifts her fist during a march towards the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, an organized protest of the Line 3 pipeline, in Solway, June 7, 2021. The clashes came after a peaceful march early on...more
Demonstrators hold signs during a multi-faith prayer circle at LaSalle Lake Recreation Area in Solway, June 7, 2021. Calgary-based Enbridge and opponents are waiting for a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, due by June 21, on whether there...more
The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is pictured in place to be buried near Park Rapids, June 6, 2021. The company said the protests had so far had relatively little impact on construction and Line 3 is on schedule to be in service by the fourth...more
Demonstrators protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is pictured in place to be buried near Park Rapids, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A signage is pictured at an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police officers detain a demonstrator as people protest the Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Actor and activist Jane Fonda marches with indigenous leaders towards the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police officers detain demonstrators during a protest against the Line 3 pipeline at an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A demonstrator is detained as people protest against Line 3 pipeline by occupying an Enbridge pump station construction site in Hubbard County, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Demonstrators stockpile protest signs at the Pure Bliss Ranch site as part of the Treaty People Gathering protest, in Waubun, Minnesota, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke listens during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke lights a pipe during a multi-faith sunset prayer at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Indigenous leaders and activists splash water during a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering in Solway, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Indigenous leaders and activists participate in a prayer at the Mississippi headwaters on the third day of the Treaty People Gathering in Solway, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke wades into the Shell River during the second day of the Treaty People Gathering in Menahga, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Spiritual and faith leaders participate in a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Protest signs dry in the setting sun during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Activist Winona Laduke speaks at a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Javin Lee-Lobel of Pittsburgh listens during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A "Climate Action Now" sign on the bank of Fishhook Lake during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Hannah Freedman and Aspen Hutt-Horan, age 6, play together during a multi-faith event at Northern Pines Camp as part of the Treaty People Gathering in Park Rapids, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The haunting legacy of Ratko Mladic's crimes
(Warning: graphic content) U.N. war crimes judges upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who terrorized Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and presided over the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica.
Graduating in the class of 2021
Young people mark a life milestone with socially distanced graduation ceremonies.
Driver accused of killing Canadian Muslim family in suspected hate attack
A man is accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running them over in his pickup truck, targeting them in an attack motivated by hate, said police in London, Ontario.
Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'
A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.
Peru presidential run-off still too close to call
Peru's presidential election vote count ticked closer to the end on Tuesday, but a slender margin between the two polarized candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, contested ballots and accusations of fraud mean the winner may take a lot longer to confirm.
Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground
Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.
Kamala Harris meets Guatemalan president to tackle corruption, undocumented immigration
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday she had held "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on the need to fight corruption and deter undocumented immigration from Central America to the United States.
Canada mourns after 215 children's remains discovered at indigenous residential school
The discovery of 215 children's remains last month at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia reopened old wounds about the lack of information and accountability around the residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families.
Venice protests first post-COVID cruise ship as tourism returns
The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased set sail on Saturday, but some local residents protested over the return to normal, unhappy about the passage of giant liners through the historic lagoon city.