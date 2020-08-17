Protesters pack Belarus capital in rally against longtime president
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020. Belarusians chanting "Step...more
Former Belarusian paratroopers take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, near the Government House in Independence...more
Demonstrators are reflected in the sunglasses of a participant during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus...more
Belarusian opposition figure Vladimir Neklyayev addresses demonstrators during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, near the...more
Belarusian law enforcement officers are seen inside a vehicle during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus...more
Demonstrators hold a giant historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk,...more
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus...more
Demonstrators hold a giant historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk,...more
People sing as they take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, near the Government House in Independence Square in...more
Former Belarusian paratroopers take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus August 16, 2020....more
A man attaches an anti-Lukashenko placard at a pedestal of the monument during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, near the...more
Performers dressed in clothes in the colours of the historical white-red-white flag of Belarus are seen during a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the release...more
