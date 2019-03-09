Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Mar 9, 2019 | 3:25pm EST

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 15
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 15
Opposition supporters face off with police during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Opposition supporters face off with police during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters face off with police during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 15
A man on a motorbike gestures against police forces during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man on a motorbike gestures against police forces during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
A man on a motorbike gestures against police forces during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 15
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
5 / 15
A Venezuelan flag waves as opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A Venezuelan flag waves as opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
A Venezuelan flag waves as opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 15
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 15
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks as he attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks as he attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks as he attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 15
Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 15
Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 15
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
11 / 15
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
12 / 15
An opposition supporter gestures during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter gestures during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
An opposition supporter gestures during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 15
Opposition supporters gather to take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters gather to take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Opposition supporters gather to take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 15
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

Next Slideshows

Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam...

11:30am EST
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Mar 08 2019
Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

Mar 08 2019
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Mar 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

America's champion soccer squad

America's champion soccer squad

A look at the reigning World Cup champion U.S. women's team, whose members have sued the U.S. national soccer federation, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Transgender beauty queens

Transgender beauty queens

Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive

Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast