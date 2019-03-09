Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters face off with police during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man on a motorbike gestures against police forces during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Venezuelan flag waves as opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks as he attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An opposition supporter gestures during a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters gather to take part in a rally in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam...
