Protesters react to Trump's Jerusalem decision
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in...more
A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to...more
Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Thousands flee California wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire whipped by hot, dry Santa Ana winds destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings around Ventura, as thousands of residents were forced to flee.
Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police
Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.
