Pictures | Wed Dec 6, 2017 | 9:35am EST

Protesters react to Trump's Jerusalem decision

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian women shout slogans during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians burn posters depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator burns a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold posters of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians burn signs depicting an Israeli flag and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

