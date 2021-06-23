Edition:
Protesters scuffle with police evicting homeless encampment in Toronto

Police officers push people out of a barricade after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Police officers push people out of a barricade after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers push people out of a barricade after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Police officers are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
City of Toronto workers remove belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

City of Toronto workers remove belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
City of Toronto workers remove belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers mounted on horses are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Police officers mounted on horses are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers mounted on horses are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People with arms interlocked block the entrance to the homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People with arms interlocked block the entrance to the homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People with arms interlocked block the entrance to the homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A man reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

A man reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A man reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
A person stands among belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A person stands among belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A person stands among belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers speak with an elder after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Police officers speak with an elder after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers speak with an elder after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A Toronto police officer offers tobacco to a sacred fire burning in a homeless encampment after it was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A Toronto police officer offers tobacco to a sacred fire burning in a homeless encampment after it was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A Toronto police officer offers tobacco to a sacred fire burning in a homeless encampment after it was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A person packs belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A person packs belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A person packs belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers detain a person during an operation to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

Police officers detain a person during an operation to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers detain a person during an operation to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Supporters try to take down a fence as they and occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Supporters try to take down a fence as they and occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Supporters try to take down a fence as they and occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Security tries to prevent the entry of supporters to a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Security tries to prevent the entry of supporters to a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Security tries to prevent the entry of supporters to a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

People scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
People scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A person reacts as others scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A person reacts as others scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A person reacts as others scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A person gestures towards police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A person gestures towards police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A person gestures towards police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
A person holds a sign after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

A person holds a sign after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
A person holds a sign after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Supporters pack belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Supporters pack belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Supporters pack belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers detain a woman as occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Police officers detain a woman as occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers detain a woman as occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
