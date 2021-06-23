Protesters scuffle with police evicting homeless encampment in Toronto
Police officers push people out of a barricade after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos...more
A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
City of Toronto workers remove belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers mounted on horses are seen as occupants and supporters of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22,...more
People with arms interlocked block the entrance to the homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021....more
A man reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
A person stands among belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers speak with an elder after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A Toronto police officer offers tobacco to a sacred fire burning in a homeless encampment after it was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A person packs belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers detain a person during an operation to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
Security and police try to prevent supporters from entering a homeless encampment as the camp's occupants await possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22,...more
Supporters try to take down a fence as they and occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021....more
Security tries to prevent the entry of supporters to a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
People scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A person reacts as others scuffle with police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A person gestures towards police officers after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman reacts to a chemical agent during an operation by police to evict a homeless encampment, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kyaw Soe Oo
A person holds a sign after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Supporters pack belongings after a homeless encampment was evicted by police, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers detain a woman as occupants of a homeless encampment await their possible eviction by police, after workers enclosed the area with a fence, at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Police officers are seen after the eviction of a homeless encampment at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
