Protesters set Christmas tree on fire at Hong Kong luxury mall
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12. Anti-government protesters smashed windows and set fires in the mall on Tuesday, including to a big Christmas tree. ...more
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters are seen at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester runs next to a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters are seen at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester is seen next to a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, November 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Next Slideshows
Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander
Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing...
Fires rage across Australia's east coast
Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be...
MORE IN PICTURES
Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region
Looting and roadblocks convulse Bolivia after President Evo Morales' resignation ended 14 years of socialist rule and left a power vacuum his opponents scrambled to fill.
DIY shields of Chile's protests
Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at least 20 dead and wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses.
Rockets fired from Gaza after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander
Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a rare targeted strike in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, drawing retaliatory rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv.
Fires rage across Australia's east coast
Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week.
Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares
(Warning: graphic content) Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence after a weekend of clashes across the Chinese-ruled territory, marking a dramatic escalation in more than five months of often violent pro-democracy unrest.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 20 dead in Chile.
Grand enthronement parade for Japan's Emperor Naruhito
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako rode through central Tokyo in a motorcade to mark this year's imperial succession as well-wishers waved national flags and held up mobile phones for snapshots of the smiling royal couple.