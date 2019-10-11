Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2019 | 10:50am EDT

Protesters square off after Trump rally in Minneapolis

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. President Donald Trump on Thursday used a campaign rally to blast the impeachment inquiry against him as a brazen attempt by Democrats to overthrow him, vowing the attempt to remove him from office would backfire. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Supporter Katie Bohm reacts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Eric Trump points while speaking at a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A supporter has "Trump" written on her forehead as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Supporters gesture as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A protester is escorted out of the arena as President Donald Trump holds a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
President Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A supporter watches as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A protester is escorted out of the arena as President Donald Trump holds a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Supporters hold a hat and sign as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A protester shouts as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Supporters react as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A protester holds up a sign during a campaign rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
Supporters wears a shirt about global warming outside a rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A man throws a punch at a woman outside a rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Members of the Oath Keepers act as security to those leaving a rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A woman is knocked to the ground after a rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A supporter leaves a rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Supporters watch a rally by President Donald Trump from the outside in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Supporters watch rally by President Donald Trump from the outside in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
Counter protesters confront horse-mounted law enforcement after a rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A supporter attempts to elude counter protesters after he threw punches after a rally by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
