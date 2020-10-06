Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Protesters are seen inside the parliament building, known as the White House, in Bishkek, Kyrgystan October 5, 2020. TWITTER/GRAFECRISTO via REUTERS
A demonstrator wearing the national flag gestures during a protest against the results of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Demonstrators stand atop a vehicle during a protest against the results of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election is seen in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A man stands at a barricade near the government headquarters which has been taken over during a protest against the results of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election are seen in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
People are seen next to a car burnt during a protest against the results of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Protesters try to break into the government headquarters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Police officers are seen in clouds of tear gas as they disperse protesters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Police officers get ready to disperse protesters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A police officer fires to disperse protesters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Protesters try to break into the government headquarters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A water cannon is used to disperse protesters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Protesters try to break into the government headquarters during a rally against the result of a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Officials empty a ballot box after closing vote at a parliamentary election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Army servicemen vote during a parliamentary election in the village of Besh-Kungey, Kyrgyzstan, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A voter studies a ballot during a parliamentary election in the village of Besh-Kungey, Kyrgyzstan, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A medic and members of a local electoral commission walk as they visit voters during parliamentary election in the village of Arashan, Kyrgyzstan, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
