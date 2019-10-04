Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 4, 2019 | 1:55pm EDT

Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers

Anti-government protesters set on fire one of the entrances at the metro station at Causeway Bay, after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters carry their friend who was shot by rubber bullets after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters block the roads in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire set by anti-government protesters in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters vandalize the metro entrance in Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters help one another cross the road after blocking it in downtown Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An anti-government protester stands near a fire in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester wears a mask made with a FedEx envelope during a demonstration in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An anti-government protester wearing mask smashes a bureau of Bank of China during a demonstration after a government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration after the government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester wears a mask as he sets a fire outside Mong Kok Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during a demonstration after the government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-Government protesters stand behind a column of water from a fire hydrant after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-government protesters set up a barricade in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester covers their face, after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Hong Kong, China October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A bureau of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is seen smashed by anti-government protesters after government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester wears a mask as he sets a fire outside Mong Kok Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during a demonstration after the government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters block a street in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters smash windows at a government office after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Riot police chase away anti-government protesters near Causeway Bay metro station after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters vandalize a mobile phone store after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters vandalize a mobile phone store after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters wearing masks attend a demonstration after a government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters wearing masks smash Mong Kok Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station during a demonstration after government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester wearing mask smashes the logo of MTR during a demonstration after the government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters open umbrellas to block people to photograph during a demonstration after the government's ban on face masks under emergency law, at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester sets on fire one of the entrances to the metro station at Causeway Bay, after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters block one of the entrances to the metro station at Causeway Bay after leader Carrie Lam announced emergency laws that would include banning face masks at protests, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A masked anti-government protester sets a trash can in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A masked anti-government protester helps to build a barricade in the exterior of the Legislative Council Complex in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An anti-government protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Wong Tai Sin district, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

An anti-government protester throws a rock into a vandalized store in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters run carrying barriers as they block a street in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters burn a banner that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Anti-government protesters block a street in Central Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government office workers wearing masks attend a lunch time protest, after local media reported on an expected ban on face masks under emergency law, at Central, in Hong Kong, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

