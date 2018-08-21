Edition:
United States
Protesters topple Confederate statue

University of North Carolina police surround the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the school's campus after a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S. August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
About 300 demonstrators gathered at the base of Silent Sam, a memorial to the Confederate soldiers killed during the Civil War, at about 7 p.m. to hold a protest and march. About two hours later, the statue, which had been standing on the Chapel Hill campus since 1913, was on the ground. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Protesters pulled the statue with rope and threw dirt on it, local media reported. The statue was face down in the mud with dirt on the back of its head and its back. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
The efforts by civil rights groups and others to do away with Confederate monuments such as Silent Sam gained momentum three years ago after avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine African-Americans at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. The shooting rampage ultimately led to the removal of a Confederate flag from the statehouse in Columbia. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Since then, more than 110 symbols of the Confederacy have been removed across the nation with more than 1,700 still standing, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Many Americans see such statues as symbols of racism and glorifications of the southern states' defense of slavery in the Civil War, but others view them as important symbols of American history. John Bowles/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Protesters and students carry banners in front of a statue of a Confederate soldier before toppling it during a rally on the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill. John Bowles/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Protesters and students carry banners in front of a statue of a Confederate soldier before toppling it during a rally on the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill. John Bowles/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
University of North Carolina police lay a tarp atop the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the school's campus after a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
