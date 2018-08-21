Protesters topple Confederate statue

About 300 demonstrators gathered at the base of Silent Sam, a memorial to the Confederate soldiers killed during the Civil War, at about 7 p.m. to hold a protest and march. About two hours later, the statue, which had been standing on the Chapel Hill...more

About 300 demonstrators gathered at the base of Silent Sam, a memorial to the Confederate soldiers killed during the Civil War, at about 7 p.m. to hold a protest and march. About two hours later, the statue, which had been standing on the Chapel Hill campus since 1913, was on the ground. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Close