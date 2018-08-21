Protesters topple Confederate statue
University of North Carolina police surround the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the school's campus after a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S. August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake ...more
About 300 demonstrators gathered at the base of Silent Sam, a memorial to the Confederate soldiers killed during the Civil War, at about 7 p.m. to hold a protest and march. About two hours later, the statue, which had been standing on the Chapel Hill...more
Protesters pulled the statue with rope and threw dirt on it, local media reported. The statue was face down in the mud with dirt on the back of its head and its back. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
The efforts by civil rights groups and others to do away with Confederate monuments such as Silent Sam gained momentum three years ago after avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine African-Americans at a church in Charleston, South...more
Since then, more than 110 symbols of the Confederacy have been removed across the nation with more than 1,700 still standing, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Many Americans see such statues as symbols of racism and glorifications of the southern states' defense of slavery in the Civil War, but others view them as important symbols of American history. John Bowles/via REUTERS
Protesters and students carry banners in front of a statue of a Confederate soldier before toppling it during a rally on the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill. John Bowles/via REUTERS
Protesters and students carry banners in front of a statue of a Confederate soldier before toppling it during a rally on the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill. John Bowles/via REUTERS
University of North Carolina police lay a tarp atop the toppled statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam on the school's campus after a demonstration for its removal in Chapel Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
