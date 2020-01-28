Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2020 | 2:55pm EST

Protesting firefighters clash with police in Paris

French firefighters simulate setting themselves on fire during a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against working conditions and demanded more pay in Paris, amid widespread labor unrest across France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French firefighters simulate setting themselves on fire during a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French firefighters simulate setting themselves on fire during a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against working conditions and demanded more pay in Paris, amid widespread labor unrest across France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 11
French firefighters face off with French CRS riot police as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French firefighters face off with French CRS riot police as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French firefighters face off with French CRS riot police as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 11
French CRS riot police take position as French firefighters attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French CRS riot police take position as French firefighters attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French CRS riot police take position as French firefighters attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 11
French firefighters hold French flags as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French firefighters hold French flags as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French firefighters hold French flags as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 11
A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 11
French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 11
A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 11
A French CRS riot policeman helps a colleague during a demonstration by French firefighters to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French CRS riot policeman helps a colleague during a demonstration by French firefighters to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A French CRS riot policeman helps a colleague during a demonstration by French firefighters to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 11
French firefighters face off with French gendarmes and CRS riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French firefighters face off with French gendarmes and CRS riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French firefighters face off with French gendarmes and CRS riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 11
French firefighters demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French firefighters demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French firefighters demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 11
French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in...

Next Slideshows

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become...

2:00pm EST
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.

1:25pm EST
Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

10:55am EST
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further...

Jan 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning Kobe Bryant

Mourning Kobe Bryant

Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number

Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number

Russian pensioners Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves, despite being well into their eighties.

Australia's charred landscape

Australia's charred landscape

While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.

U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia

U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia

Paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take part in an airborne assault exercise with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base.

Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests

Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests

Gunmen shot dead two protesters in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya and a Baghdad district became a battlefield on the third day of a drive by security forces to end months of demonstrations against the largely Iran-backed ruling elite.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast