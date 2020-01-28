Protesting firefighters clash with police in Paris
French firefighters simulate setting themselves on fire during a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. Police fired tear gas and hit protesters with batons as firefighters demonstrated against...more
French firefighters face off with French CRS riot police as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French CRS riot police take position as French firefighters attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French firefighters hold French flags as they attend a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A French firefighter attends a demonstration to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A French CRS riot policeman helps a colleague during a demonstration by French firefighters to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French firefighters face off with French gendarmes and CRS riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French firefighters demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French firefighters face off with French riot police as they demonstrate to protest against working conditions, in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become...
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Octogenarian Russian dancers prove age is just a number
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina and Lev Kitayev enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves, despite being well into their eighties.
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.
Trump proposes Palestinian state with capital in eastern Jerusalem
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.
U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia
Paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take part in an airborne assault exercise with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base.
Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
Gunmen shot dead two protesters in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya and a Baghdad district became a battlefield on the third day of a drive by security forces to end months of demonstrations against the largely Iran-backed ruling elite.