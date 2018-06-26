Protesting immigrant family detentions
A child looks through the window of a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas, June 23, 2018. @aliarsalem/via REUTERS
A woman protesting the detainment of undocumented immigrant children wears a jacket referencing Melania Trump during a demonstration outside a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Protesters gather near a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas, June 23, 2018. @aliarsalem/via REUTERS
People protesting the detainment of undocumented immigrant children participate in a demonstration outside a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Jerry Martinez protests the detainment of undocumented immigrant children outside a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Dalila Reynoso protests the detainment of undocumented immigrant children during a demonstration outside a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Golfers pass protesters holding up signs against family separations before President Donald Trump departed from the Trump National Golf Club, in Sterling, Virginia, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People protest in front of a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas, June 23, 2018. Denise Flores/via REUTERS
A protester holds up a placard in front of a bus carrying migrants near McAllen Detention Facility, McAllen, Texas, June 23, 2018. @aliarsalem/via REUTERS
A sheriff watches a protester holding a sign against family separations as President Donald Trump departs from the Trump National Golf Club, in Sterling, Virginia, June 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
New York Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to a federal officer through a chain linked fence asking for access to the children's tent encampment built to deal with the Trump administrations "zero tolerance" policy in Tornillo, Texas, June 21, 2018....more
Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti hugs Elizabeth J. Kistin Keller, the wife of Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller, outside the children's tent encampment following a group of U.S. mayors press conference Tornillo, Texas, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pile of kids shoes left by mayors from U.S. cities lay at the front gate outside of the children's tent encampment built to deal with the Trump administrations "zero tolerance" policy in Tornillo, Texas, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrator Sara Mathews plays a recording of the cries of illegal immigrant children held in a U.S. detention facility after being separated from their parents during a protest against the separation of immigrant families outside the White House in...more
Demonstrators gather with U.S. flags and signs calling for separated immigrant children and their parents to be reunited, while holding a makeshift protest on an overpass above interstate 95 near Laurel, Maryland, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A small group of demonstrators protests outside of the children's tent encampment built to deal with the Trump administrations "zero tolerance" policy in Tornillo, Texas, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maggie Thompson from Generation Progress, right, leads protest chants against the Trump administration's immigration policy that results in the separation of children from their parents at the southern border of the U.S. outside of the White House in...more
Rep. Juan Vargas (D-CA) and other Democratic members of Congress protest family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border as President Donald Trump departs after addressing a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June...more
People march in protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A sign is raised as people protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in front of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection building in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in El Paso, Texas, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People march in protest against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry, in New York, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
