Protesting Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark
Demonstrators march to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, March 23, 2018. Two Sacramento police officers, responding to a report of someone shattering car windows, killed Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, on March 18 in...more
Stephon Clark, 22, is visible on the ground after two police officers (L) shot him, in this still image captured from police aerial video footage released by Sacramento Police Department on March 21, 2018. Police on Wednesday released body camera and...more
An iPhone is visible next to Stephon Clark, shot by police officers in this still image captured from police bodycam video footage released March 21, 2018. Clark's family disputes the police account that he had earlier been breaking windows, the...more
A sign is seen painted on the window of a car during a protest over the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. Police said Sacramento County sheriff's deputies in a helicopter saw Clark break a sliding glass door at a...more
Candles light a sidewalk memorial to Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. The deputies in the helicopter did not capture video of Clark breaking the glass door, Sacramento police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said. "I believe they turned on the...more
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford is introduced before the start of a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, March 25, 2018. Players from both teams wore t-shirts during warmups in honor of Stephon Clark. Mandatory...more
Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter stands on the court before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center, March 25, 2018. Seventeen players from the two teams also appeared in a public service message that was played on...more
Demonstrators march to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. Sacramento police have not released the names of the two officers who opened fire, who have been placed on leave. Police have cited concerns about the...more
Deonnah Conway holds candles during a protest over the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The house where Stephon Clark was slain is seen in Sacramento, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
The house where Stephon Clark was slain is seen in Sacramento, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Members of the Boston Celtics sit on the bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter, March 25, 2018. The same slogan appeared in white letters on the front of the black-T shirts players wore during their warm-up...more
Members of the Boston Celtics stand on the court during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter, March 25, 2018. The on-court display, which the NBA announced on its official website under the headline: "Kings, Celtics Unite for...more
Black Lives Matter demonstrators block the freeway near Golden 1 Center before a game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. More than 200 demonstrators gathered on Thursday to denounce the shooting in a protest organized by...more
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in downtown Sacramento, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters surround the entrance to Golden 1 Center during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. The crowd then marched on to the state capitol building before converging outside the Golden 1 Center basketball...more
Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive stands at the entrance as protesters surround the doors to Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. "It's a loss of one night's entertainment for me, but this family will feel this loss forever," season ticket...more
An empty arena at what would have been tip off of the game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. The game was played in front of a tiny crowd -- estimated at less than 2,000 -- at Golden 1 Center, with admissions shut down...more
Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive addresses the fans after the game at Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive offered a message of unity after protesters disrupted the team's home win over the Atlanta...more
Demonstrators hold candles during a vigil to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Katelyn Camero (R) and Amia Levi hold candles during a vigil to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
People gather outside Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, March 22, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video. Mahtie Bush/via REUTERS
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march outside Golden 1 Center before a game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
A young demonstrator holds a photo of Stephon Clark to the glass of the doors to Golden 1 Center as protesters block the entrance to the arena, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters surround the entrance to Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Protesters surround the entrance to Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Demonstrators gather to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A man pauses at a sidewalk memorial to Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong
