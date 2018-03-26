Protesting Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark

Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive addresses the fans after the game at Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive offered a message of unity after protesters disrupted the team's home win over the Atlanta Hawks. "We are so very sorry for your loss,'' Ranadive said, standing on the court with a host of Kings players and staffers. "We at the Kings recognize people's abilities to protest peacefully, and we respect that. We here at the Kings realize that we have a big platform. It's a privilege, but it's also a responsibility. It's a responsibility that we take very seriously, and we stand here before you, old, young, black, white, brown, and we are all united in our commitment. We recognize that it is not just business as usual, and we are going to work really hard to bring everybody together to make the world a better place, starting in our own community. We are going to work really hard to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.'' Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

