Mon Mar 26, 2018

Protesting Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark

Demonstrators march to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California, March 23, 2018. Two Sacramento police officers, responding to a report of someone shattering car windows, killed Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, on March 18 in a hail of bullets. Police video has shown the officers chasing Clark around the side of his grandparents' house, yelling "Show me your hands" and "Gun" before firing. Police said they believed Clark held a gun, but it turned out to be a mobile phone. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
Stephon Clark, 22, is visible on the ground after two police officers (L) shot him, in this still image captured from police aerial video footage released by Sacramento Police Department on March 21, 2018. Police on Wednesday released body camera and helicopter video of the shooting, sparking street protests the next day. Courtesy Sacramento Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Thursday, March 22, 2018
An iPhone is visible next to Stephon Clark, shot by police officers in this still image captured from police bodycam video footage released March 21, 2018. Clark's family disputes the police account that he had earlier been breaking windows, the family's attorney said on Friday. "This family completely rejects anything that the Sacramento Police Department tried to claim to justify this execution of their loved one," said Benjamin Crump, the family's attorney. Courtesy Sacramento Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Thursday, March 22, 2018
A sign is seen painted on the window of a car during a protest over the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. Police said Sacramento County sheriff's deputies in a helicopter saw Clark break a sliding glass door at a neighboring house, then hop a fence into a backyard. When officers confronted Clark in the backyard, he was holding an object officers feared was a firearm and they shot him 20 times, police said. It was later discovered he only had a cell phone. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
Candles light a sidewalk memorial to Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. The deputies in the helicopter did not capture video of Clark breaking the glass door, Sacramento police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said. "I believe they turned on the camera after that happened," she said by phone. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
Boston Celtics forward Al Horford is introduced before the start of a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, March 25, 2018. Players from both teams wore t-shirts during warmups in honor of Stephon Clark. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, March 25, 2018
Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter stands on the court before the start of the game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center, March 25, 2018. Seventeen players from the two teams also appeared in a public service message that was played on the giant jumbotron TV screen inside the Kings' home arena at Golden 1 Center during a time-out in their matchup. The 30-second spot, which carried the slogan "Accountability. We Are One," was greeted by cheers from among the thousands of fans attending the game, Kings spokesman Chris Clark said. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, March 25, 2018
Demonstrators march to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. Sacramento police have not released the names of the two officers who opened fire, who have been placed on leave. Police have cited concerns about the officers' safety, saying threats were made against them. One of the officers is white and one is black, Matthew said. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
Deonnah Conway holds candles during a protest over the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
The house where Stephon Clark was slain is seen in Sacramento, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
The house where Stephon Clark was slain is seen in Sacramento, March 24, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
Members of the Boston Celtics sit on the bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter, March 25, 2018. The same slogan appeared in white letters on the front of the black-T shirts players wore during their warm-up exercises during Sunday's game, with the social media hashtag "#StephonClark" on the back. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, March 25, 2018
Members of the Boston Celtics stand on the court during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter, March 25, 2018. The on-court display, which the NBA announced on its official website under the headline: "Kings, Celtics Unite for Change," came three days after a Black Lives Matter protest of the Clark killing disrupted the Kings' previous home game against the Atlanta Hawks. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, March 25, 2018
Black Lives Matter demonstrators block the freeway near Golden 1 Center before a game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. More than 200 demonstrators gathered on Thursday to denounce the shooting in a protest organized by the Black Lives Matter movement. The protests were orderly and police allowed a group of demonstrators to march onto Interstate 5 at the height of the commuter rush hour as they blocked all southbound lanes. Traffic was backed up on the highway, and through much of the downtown area, for hours. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in downtown Sacramento, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Protesters surround the entrance to Golden 1 Center during a game between the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. The crowd then marched on to the state capitol building before converging outside the Golden 1 Center basketball arena, preventing many fans waiting to see a game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks from getting in to the event. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive stands at the entrance as protesters surround the doors to Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. "It's a loss of one night's entertainment for me, but this family will feel this loss forever," season ticket holder Frank Andersen, a 70-year-old retiree from Elk Grove, California, said as he walked with his wife to their car. The Kings later issued a statement asking those fans to return home and promising refunds for their tickets. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
An empty arena at what would have been tip off of the game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. The game was played in front of a tiny crowd -- estimated at less than 2,000 -- at Golden 1 Center, with admissions shut down just before tipoff by the Sacramento Police Department when late-arriving fans were met by a human chain of protesters barring entrances. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Sacramento Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive addresses the fans after the game at Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive offered a message of unity after protesters disrupted the team's home win over the Atlanta Hawks. "We are so very sorry for your loss,'' Ranadive said, standing on the court with a host of Kings players and staffers. "We at the Kings recognize people's abilities to protest peacefully, and we respect that. We here at the Kings realize that we have a big platform. It's a privilege, but it's also a responsibility. It's a responsibility that we take very seriously, and we stand here before you, old, young, black, white, brown, and we are all united in our commitment. We recognize that it is not just business as usual, and we are going to work really hard to bring everybody together to make the world a better place, starting in our own community. We are going to work really hard to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.'' Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Friday, March 23, 2018
Demonstrators hold candles during a vigil to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
Katelyn Camero (R) and Amia Levi hold candles during a vigil to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
People gather outside Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, March 22, 2018 in this still image taken from a social media video. Mahtie Bush/via REUTERS

Friday, March 23, 2018
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march outside Golden 1 Center before a game between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
A young demonstrator holds a photo of Stephon Clark to the glass of the doors to Golden 1 Center as protesters block the entrance to the arena, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Protesters surround the entrance to Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Protesters surround the entrance to Golden 1 Center, March 22, 2018. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, March 22, 2018
Demonstrators gather to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
A man pauses at a sidewalk memorial to Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Saturday, March 24, 2018
