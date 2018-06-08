Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 8, 2018 | 1:50pm EDT

Protesting the G7

A protester approaches a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A protester approaches a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
A protester approaches a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 19
Riot police respond to protesters during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Riot police respond to protesters during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Riot police respond to protesters during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 19
A protester throws a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A protester throws a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
A protester throws a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 19
Protesters assemble for demonstrations during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters assemble for demonstrations during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Protesters assemble for demonstrations during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 19
A riot policeman chats with a woman during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A riot policeman chats with a woman during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
A riot policeman chats with a woman during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 19
Demonstrators block their faces at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators block their faces at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Demonstrators block their faces at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 19
Riot police arrest a protester at a march by demonstrators during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Riot police arrest a protester at a march by demonstrators during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Riot police arrest a protester at a march by demonstrators during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 19
Demonstrators gather for a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather for a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Demonstrators gather for a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 19
Riot police line the street while facing off protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Riot police line the street while facing off protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Riot police line the street while facing off protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 19
A demonstrator sits by a small fire at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A demonstrator sits by a small fire at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
A demonstrator sits by a small fire at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
10 / 19
A man looks on from inside a restaurant as riot police respond to protesters gathering during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man looks on from inside a restaurant as riot police respond to protesters gathering during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
A man looks on from inside a restaurant as riot police respond to protesters gathering during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 19
Riot police move in as protesters gather during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Riot police move in as protesters gather during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Riot police move in as protesters gather during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 19
Riot police disperse protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Riot police disperse protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Riot police disperse protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 19
A protester gestures as demonstrators march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A protester gestures as demonstrators march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
A protester gestures as demonstrators march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
14 / 19
Protesters run from riot police during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters run from riot police during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Protesters run from riot police during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 19
Protesters march as riot police move-in during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Protesters march as riot police move-in during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2018
Protesters march as riot police move-in during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 19
Demonstrators burn U.S. and British flags at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators burn U.S. and British flags at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Demonstrators burn U.S. and British flags at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 19
A demonstrator makes a peace sign in front of riot police at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A demonstrator makes a peace sign in front of riot police at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
A demonstrator makes a peace sign in front of riot police at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 19
A protester holds a bag of peanuts while standing near protest signs prior to a march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester holds a bag of peanuts while standing near protest signs prior to a march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
A protester holds a bag of peanuts while standing near protest signs prior to a march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Next Slideshows

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

12:40pm EDT
Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018

Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018

U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is found dead at the age of 61.

10:25am EDT
Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals defeat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the NHL Finals.

8:20am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018

Anthony Bourdain: 1956 - 2018

U.S. celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is found dead at the age of 61.

Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals defeat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the NHL Finals.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

The Korean War

The Korean War

Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast