Protesting the G7
A protester approaches a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Riot police respond to protesters during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester throws a flare at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Protesters assemble for demonstrations during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A riot policeman chats with a woman during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators block their faces at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riot police arrest a protester at a march by demonstrators during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators gather for a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riot police line the street while facing off protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A demonstrator sits by a small fire at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A man looks on from inside a restaurant as riot police respond to protesters gathering during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riot police move in as protesters gather during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Riot police disperse protesters during a protest march at the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A protester gestures as demonstrators march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Protesters run from riot police during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters march as riot police move-in during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators burn U.S. and British flags at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator makes a peace sign in front of riot police at a protest march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A protester holds a bag of peanuts while standing near protest signs prior to a march during the G7 Summit in Quebec City, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
