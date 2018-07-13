Edition:
Protesting Trump's British visit

Demonstrators, from a number of different groups, take part in an anti-Trump protest in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest next to the specially erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, where President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump are staying, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump, in central London. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump, in central London. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump, in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Protesters, from a number of different groups, take part in an anti-Trump demonstration in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest next to the specially erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are staying, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
A demonstrator protests next to the specially erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, where President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump are staying, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Women, from a number of different protest groups, take part in an anti-Trump demonstration in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protesting against the visit of President Donald Trump hold banners, in Windsor. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump, in central London. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest against the visit of President Donald Trump, in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A demonstrator wearing a cap takes part in an anti-Trump protest in central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A protester carries an umbrella during an anti-Trump demonstration in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Police officers talk to demonstrators preparing to protest in Parliament Square, during the visit by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Demonstrators protest outside the grounds of Blenheim Palace, where President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump are attending a dinner with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders, near Oxford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Demonstrators protest next to the specially erected fence surrounding the U.S. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, where President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump are staying, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
