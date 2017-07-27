Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military,...more
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York....more
Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York....more
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Healthcare on the Hill
Republican Senate leaders, struggling to keep a seven-year-old promise to end Obamacare, turned their focus to passing a slimmed-down "skinny" repeal measure...
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.
Trump rallies in the Rust Belt
President Donald Trump rallies his supporters in Youngstown, Ohio.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.