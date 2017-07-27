Edition:
Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 8:45pm EDT

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

A participant dressed as both Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump attends a protest against Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Crowds of people seen protesting President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A rainbow flag flies as people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Crowds of people protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
People rally during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A participant cries during a protest against President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
People protest President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving in any capacity in the U.S. military, in Times Square, in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol condemning the new ban on transgendered servicemembers in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
