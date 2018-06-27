Edition:
Protesting Trump's travel ban

People protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court after the President Trump's travel ban was upheld by the court in Washington, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People hold placards during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protesting against President Donald Trump's immigration policies are captured on a cellular phone during a demonstration in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People hold placards during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A man works on a scaffold as people protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Noah Toney (C) with the RABEN group protests with others after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban outside of the Supreme Court in Washington,. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People march across a street holding placards during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People hold placards during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

People protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies in New York City, . REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

