Pictures | Thu Sep 24, 2020 | 8:10am EDT

Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling

People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Demonstrators attend at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
People take part in a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A demonstrator holds a placard during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A man holds an American flag during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A demonstrator listens to a speech at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
