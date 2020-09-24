Protests across America after Breonna Taylor ruling
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Demonstrators attend at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator holds a placard during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man holds an American flag during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Brooklyn, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator listens to a speech at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
