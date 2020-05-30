Edition:
Fri May 29, 2020

Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing

A protester performs during "I can't breathe" vigil and rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Protesters hold signs during "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester faces a police officer during an "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protestor yells as he is detained by U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers as demonstrators march on the White House in Washington, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man is detained during a protest against the fatal injury inflicted by Minneapolis police on African-American man George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

People walk holding signs as they protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

People protest against the police custody death in Minneapolis of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

A protester stands next to police officers during "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters hold signs as they attend the "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People run during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

People face riot police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

People protest at the state Capitol in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

A woman faces police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

A man holds up his hands during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

People face police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

A man shouts at police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Protesters hold signs during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Police officers hold a man during an "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People march in the streets during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Protestersm march up Washington's 14th street to the White House during a rally, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A protester wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt chants during a rally as demonstrators gather in the middle of the intersection of 14th and U streets in Washington, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 438,000 confirmed cases.

7:17pm EDT
Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

The white Minneapolis policeman who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the neck before the man later died was arrested and charged with murder, after...

6:59pm EDT
All dressed up, no prom to go to

Prom plans have been dashed for many of the seniors of 2020, with lockdowns that may extend through the autumn.

12:15pm EDT
Flyovers salute frontline workers

Military flyovers around the world thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

11:48am EDT

Coronavirus surges across Brazil

Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 438,000 confirmed cases.

Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd

The white Minneapolis policeman who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the neck before the man later died was arrested and charged with murder, after three nights of violent protests rocked the Midwestern city.

Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients

Scenes from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated as India's infection rates rise and the coronavirus rages within a strained hospital system.

All dressed up, no prom to go to

Prom plans have been dashed for many of the seniors of 2020, with lockdowns that may extend through the autumn.

Flyovers salute frontline workers

Military flyovers around the world thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students graduate in a pandemic

The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York City

The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Missouri nurse Meghan Lindsey, who worked for five weeks in a New York City ICU, this is the freest she has ever felt.

