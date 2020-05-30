Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing
A protester performs during "I can't breathe" vigil and rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Protesters hold signs during "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester faces a police officer during an "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protestor yells as he is detained by U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers as demonstrators march on the White House in Washington, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man is detained during a protest against the fatal injury inflicted by Minneapolis police on African-American man George Floyd, in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People walk holding signs as they protest in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
People protest against the police custody death in Minneapolis of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
A protester stands next to police officers during "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters hold signs as they attend the "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People run during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People face riot police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People protest at the state Capitol in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A woman faces police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A man holds up his hands during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
People face police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A man shouts at police during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Protesters hold signs during a protest in Denver, Colorado, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Police officers hold a man during an "I can't breathe" vigil and rally in New York, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People march in the streets during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protestersm march up Washington's 14th street to the White House during a rally, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt chants during a rally as demonstrators gather in the middle of the intersection of 14th and U streets in Washington, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
