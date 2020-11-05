Edition:
United States
Protests across America over post-election uncertainty

A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A demonstrator carries a banjo and Serbian made AK-47 rifle during a protest in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Protesters confront mounted police officers outside an apartment complex beside the Interstate 94 (I-94) the day after Election Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Police stand in front of demonstrators during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A female demonstrator carries weapons during a protest, the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A woman sits as demonstrators protest, the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Demonstrators carry a banner during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A demonstrator holds up hands in front of police during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Police officers stand next to detained demonstrators near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A demonstrator holds up hands in front of police during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump hold signs as they gather in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Protesters standing along a road react against the police who are surrounding others demonstrating on the Interstate 94 (I-94) the day after Election Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A supporter of Donald Trump holds flags as he stands in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Police officers stand next to detained demonstrators near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Silvio Curtis, 31, holds a sign during a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Los Angeles, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A woman holds signs during a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Los Angeles, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
An activist wearing an "Every Vote Counts" sweatshirt chants from a vehicle during a drive-by demonstration the day after Election Day outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A person holds signs near the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Police officers stand guard as a demonstrator dressed as a police officer while wearing a pig mask lies on the ground at a protest near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
People attend a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2020
After months of protests about racism and police brutality, the United States now sees street demonstrations over the cliffhanger presidential election, after...

Nov 04 2020
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

Nov 04 2020
Residents of Cleveland share why they're voting while lined up at the polls in the Midwestern swing state.

Nov 04 2020
Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity...

Nov 04 2020

After months of protests about racism and police brutality, the United States now sees street demonstrations over the cliffhanger presidential election, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and called for voting to stop.

The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.

Residents of Cleveland share why they're voting while lined up at the polls in the Midwestern swing state.

Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the counting."

