Protests across America over post-election uncertainty
A supporter of Donald Trump gestures during a protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator carries a banjo and Serbian made AK-47 rifle during a protest in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Protesters confront mounted police officers outside an apartment complex beside the Interstate 94 (I-94) the day after Election Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Police stand in front of demonstrators during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A female demonstrator carries weapons during a protest, the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman sits as demonstrators protest, the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators carry a banner during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator holds up hands in front of police during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police officers stand next to detained demonstrators near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator holds up hands in front of police during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of Donald Trump hold signs as they gather in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Protesters standing along a road react against the police who are surrounding others demonstrating on the Interstate 94 (I-94) the day after Election Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A supporter of Donald Trump holds flags as he stands in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Police officers stand next to detained demonstrators near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Silvio Curtis, 31, holds a sign during a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Los Angeles, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman holds signs during a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Los Angeles, California, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An activist wearing an "Every Vote Counts" sweatshirt chants from a vehicle during a drive-by demonstration the day after Election Day outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A person holds signs near the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Police officers stand guard as a demonstrator dressed as a police officer while wearing a pig mask lies on the ground at a protest near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election in Manhattan, New York, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
