Fri Jun 24, 2022

Protests across the U.S. as Supreme Court overturns abortion rights

Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
An abortion rights protester holds a sign while demonstrating after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion rights protester holds a sign while demonstrating after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
An Abortion rights protester holds a cloth hanger as she demonstrates at the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Chevy Chase, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An Abortion rights protester holds a cloth hanger as she demonstrates at the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the U.S. Supreme Court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Chevy Chase, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An abortion-rights supporter sits next to a sign during a protest in New York after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion-rights supporter sits next to a sign during a protest in New York after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A child reacts as abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
A child reacts as abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion rights protester holds a sign as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An abortion rights protester shows a message in her hand as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion rights protester shows a message in her hand as she demonstrates after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Miami, Florida, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An abortion-rights supporter holds a sign during a protest in New York after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion-rights supporter holds a sign during a protest in New York after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eleanor Wells, 34 holds a sign, as abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Eleanor Wells, 34 holds a sign, as abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women?s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women?s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
An Abortion rights supporter holds a sign during a protest in New York after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An Abortion rights supporter holds a sign during a protest in New York after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A demonstrator holds a hook as abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women?s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
A demonstrator holds a hook as abortion rights protesters demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women?s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An abortion-rights supporter writes on the ground at Washington Square Park in protest, after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion-rights supporter writes on the ground at Washington Square Park in protest, after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in New York, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Abortion rights protesters hold signs as they demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights protesters hold signs as they demonstrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign, as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks outside the Massachusetts State House after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
An abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign, as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks outside the Massachusetts State House after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v. Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 24, 2022.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2022
Abortion rights demonstrators protest outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
