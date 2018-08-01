Edition:
Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Ayah, 37, a wearer of the niqab weeps as she is embraced by a police officer during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child sits amongst women in Islamic dress during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstration arranged by "For Frihed" (For Freedom), which is PRO face veil ban, on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A masked man cheers from a window as people pass by during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Police officers stand guard as demonstrators surround the Bellahoj Police Station as they participate in a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People participate in a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

People participate in a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People participate in a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People participate in a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. The poster reads "My clothes my, choice" Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Demonstration arranged by "For Frihed" (For Freedom), which is PRO face veil ban, on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. The poster in the middle reads "Keep your hands of my niqab". Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A police officer speaks with Ayah, 37, during a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A sketch is offered to Martin Henriksen (R) of Danish People's Party, due to his effort to get veils banned, during a demonstration arranged by "For Frihed" (For Freedom), which is PRO face veil ban, on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A sketch is offered to Martin Henriksen (R) of Danish People's Party, due to his effort to get veils banned, during a demonstration arranged by "For Frihed" (For Freedom), which is PRO face veil ban, on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Bax Lindhardt/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Police stand guard as masked protesters surround the Bellahoj police station as they participate in a demonstration against the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Demonstration on the first day of the implementation of the Danish face veil ban in Copenhagen. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

