Pictures | Wed Sep 23, 2020 | 9:09pm EDT

Protests after Louisville police officers cleared in the death of Breonna Taylor

People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Demonstrators attend at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, Massachusetts, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, New York, September 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People hold placards during a march in Manhattan, New York, September 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, New York, September 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A demonstrator holds up a sign at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, Massachusetts, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People hold placards during a march in Manhattan, New York, September 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A demonstrator raises a fist during a march in Manhattan, New York, September 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A demonstrator looks on in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, Massachusetts, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

