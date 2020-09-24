Protests after Louisville police officers cleared in the death of Breonna Taylor
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, New York, September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Demonstrators attend at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, Massachusetts, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People have a moment of silence during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People hold placards during a march in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People participate during a march following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case, in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator holds up a sign at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, Massachusetts, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People hold placards during a march in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator raises a fist during a march in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A demonstrator looks on in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston, Massachusetts, September 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States...
Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire
The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles has spread rapidly in high winds.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in
Belarusian security forces detained protesters and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk against the abrupt...
MORE IN PICTURES
Louisville reacts to Breonna Taylor grand jury indictment
A grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment, a judge said.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
Mourners quietly filed past the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the white marble court building as the United States began three days of tributes to the liberal icon.
Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire
The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles has spread rapidly in high winds.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Thousands protest after Belarusian leader hastily sworn in
Belarusian security forces detained protesters and fired water cannon to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets of Minsk against the abrupt inauguration of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko.
Kenya's Maasai gather for ceremony to turn warriors into elders
Around 15,000 men congregated to feast on an estimated 3,000 bulls and 30,000 goats and sheep, in a once-in-a-decade ceremony that transforms them from Moran (warriors) to Mzee (elders).
Supporters, many maskless, jam Trump rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his campaign rallies.
U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths
The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has reached 200,000 lives, with the country losing on average over 800 people a day to the virus.
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon
Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.