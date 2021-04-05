Edition:
Protests after Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody

Women clash with police officers behind riot shields during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman reacts during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman gestures in front of police officers during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman paints graffiti during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Relatives stand by the coffin that contains the body of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican police officer was seen kneeling on her back in a video, at a cemetery during her burial in Sonsonate, El Salvador April 4, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Cabezas

Relatives of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican police officer was seen kneeling on her back in a video, carries flowers prior to her burial in Sonsonate, El Salvador April 4, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Cabezas

The coffin that contains the body of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican police officer was seen kneeling on her back in a video, arrives at the Salvador International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 3, 2021. Press Secretariat of El Salvador Government/Handout via REUTERS

A woman reacts while holding a hammer during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman reacts during clashes with police officers in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Demonstrators smash a billboard during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman is helped by others during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Police officers walk while holding shields as a person dressed as a clown gestures, during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman paints graffiti during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. The graffiti reads: "Mexico femicide." REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women clash with police officers during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women take part in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman sprays-paint a person during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman kicks a fence during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A police officer gestures during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Women try to take down a fence during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman wears a t-shirt reading "I am strong, I am a woman" as she takes part in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman holds a banner reading "The police don't take care of me, my friends take care of me" as she takes part in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman wearing a mask stands in front of a sign reading "Femicide Quintana Roo" during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman walks by a mural in memory of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, outside the municipal palace, in Tulum, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante

A woman takes part in a protest against the murder of Victoria Salazar Arriaza, a Salvadoran woman who died in Mexican police custody, in San Salvador, El Salvador March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rosibel Emerita Arriaza, mother of Victoria Salazar Arriaza, a Salvadoran woman who died in Mexican police custody, speaks with the media outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in San Salvador, El Salvador March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

