Protests after Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody
Women clash with police officers behind riot shields during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021....more
A woman reacts during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A woman gestures in front of police officers during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021....more
A woman paints graffiti during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Relatives stand by the coffin that contains the body of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican police officer was seen kneeling on her back in a video, at a cemetery during her burial in Sonsonate, El Salvador April 4, 2021....more
Relatives of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican police officer was seen kneeling on her back in a video, carries flowers prior to her burial in Sonsonate, El Salvador April 4, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Cabezas
The coffin that contains the body of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican police officer was seen kneeling on her back in a video, arrives at the Salvador International Airport in San Salvador, El Salvador, April 3, 2021....more
A woman reacts while holding a hammer during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel...more
A woman reacts during clashes with police officers in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021....more
Demonstrators smash a billboard during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A woman is helped by others during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Police officers walk while holding shields as a person dressed as a clown gestures, during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico...more
A woman paints graffiti during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. The graffiti reads: "Mexico...more
Women clash with police officers during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Women take part in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A woman sprays-paint a person during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A woman kicks a fence during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A police officer gestures during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Women try to take down a fence during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City, Mexico April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
A woman wears a t-shirt reading "I am strong, I am a woman" as she takes part in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City,...more
A woman holds a banner reading "The police don't take care of me, my friends take care of me" as she takes part in a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video...more
A woman wearing a mask stands in front of a sign reading "Femicide Quintana Roo" during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico...more
A woman walks by a mural in memory of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, outside the municipal palace, in Tulum, Mexico April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante
A woman takes part in a protest against the murder of Victoria Salazar Arriaza, a Salvadoran woman who died in Mexican police custody, in San Salvador, El Salvador March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Rosibel Emerita Arriaza, mother of Victoria Salazar Arriaza, a Salvadoran woman who died in Mexican police custody, speaks with the media outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in San Salvador, El Salvador March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
