Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 22, 2021 | 10:16am EDT

Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths

A Brazilian national flag is seen amidst red flowers placed by Rio de Paz NGO on Copacabana beach to pay tribute to the Brazil's half a million COVID-19 deaths in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Sunday, June 20, 2021
1 / 18
A person wears a face mask reading "Out" and holds a candle during an event in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
2 / 18
A woman holds a sign during an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 21, 2021. The sign reads: "Where did we go wrong?" REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
3 / 18
People participate in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
4 / 18
A person takes part in an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
5 / 18
A person holds a cross reading "500,000 deaths" as people participate in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
6 / 18
A person sits next to candles lit in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
7 / 18
An indigenous Brazilian shows a hand-tinted in red while attending a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Brasilia, Brazil June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
8 / 18
People take part in an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
9 / 18
A person attends a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
10 / 18
A person holds a candle during an event in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
11 / 18
People participate in a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Manaus, Brazil, June 19, 2021. The banners read "Party of Death" and "500,000 suffocated". REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
12 / 18
People hold placards reading "Bolsonaro out" and "Grief for half a million" during an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Monday, June 21, 2021
13 / 18
A protester wears a mask that reads "Genocidal" during a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Manaus, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
14 / 18
A person holds a sign that reads "500.000 lives lost" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
15 / 18
A person attends a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus and to impeach him, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
16 / 18
People participate in a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus and to impeach him, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
17 / 18
People burn a doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against his handling of the coronavirus and to impeach him, in Goiania, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
18 / 18
