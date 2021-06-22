Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths
A Brazilian national flag is seen amidst red flowers placed by Rio de Paz NGO on Copacabana beach to pay tribute to the Brazil's half a million COVID-19 deaths in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
A person wears a face mask reading "Out" and holds a candle during an event in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
A woman holds a sign during an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 21, 2021. The sign reads: "Where did we go wrong?" REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People participate in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A person takes part in an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A person holds a cross reading "500,000 deaths" as people participate in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A person sits next to candles lit in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
An indigenous Brazilian shows a hand-tinted in red while attending a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Brasilia, Brazil June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
People take part in an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
A person attends a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A person holds a candle during an event in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
People participate in a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Manaus, Brazil, June 19, 2021. The banners read "Party of Death" and "500,000 suffocated". REUTERS/Bruno...more
People hold placards reading "Bolsonaro out" and "Grief for half a million" during an event to light candles in honour of the 500,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, at the Largo da Memoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 21, 2021....more
A protester wears a mask that reads "Genocidal" during a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and to impeach him, in Manaus, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A person holds a sign that reads "500.000 lives lost" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A person attends a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus and to impeach him, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People participate in a demonstration against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus and to impeach him, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tuane Fernandes
People burn a doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest against his handling of the coronavirus and to impeach him, in Goiania, Brazil, June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Next Slideshows
Summer solstice celebrated around the world
The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world
Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election
Voters in New York City head to the polls to select Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor.
Summer solstice celebrated around the world
The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world
Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.
Live chickens, lottery tickets and marijuana offered as vaccine incentives
Authorities around the world are offering a broad range of freebies to encourage COVID inoculations.
Indonesia passes 2 million coronavirus cases
The world's fourth most populous country reported the highest daily coronavirus increase since the beginning of the pandemic, taking its overall cases past the 2 million mark.
Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics open the athletes' village to media, where 11,000 athletes will stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza.
Anti-vaxxers protest Foo Fighters show in New York City
Anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where the Foo Fighters played a full-capacity concert that required proof of vaccination to enter.