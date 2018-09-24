Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator wears a jacket with 'November is Coming' during a protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator dressed as a handmaiden takes part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Yale Law students take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh departs his suburban Washington home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, September 24.
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A police officer clears the hallway before demonstrators are arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator is arrested during a protes in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana
Carcasses of 87 elephants, most discovered with their tusks hacked off, have been found near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, according to the Elephants...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
Rare tornado hits Quebec
Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses and ripping the roofs off others.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana
Carcasses of 87 elephants, most discovered with their tusks hacked off, have been found near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, according to the Elephants Without Borders charity.
Day of Ashura
Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to protect against sectarian attacks.
South Korean president visits North Korea
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.