Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 24, 2018 | 1:47pm EDT

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 16
A demonstrator wears a jacket with 'November is Coming' during a protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator wears a jacket with 'November is Coming' during a protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A demonstrator wears a jacket with 'November is Coming' during a protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 16
A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 16
A demonstrator dressed as a handmaiden takes part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator dressed as a handmaiden takes part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A demonstrator dressed as a handmaiden takes part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 16
Yale Law students take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Yale Law students take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Yale Law students take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 16
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 16
Demonstrators protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 16
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh departs his suburban Washington home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, September 24.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh departs his suburban Washington home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, September 24.

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh departs his suburban Washington home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, September 24.
Close
8 / 16
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 16
A police officer clears the hallway before demonstrators are arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A police officer clears the hallway before demonstrators are arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A police officer clears the hallway before demonstrators are arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 16
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 16
A demonstrator is arrested during a protes in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator is arrested during a protes in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A demonstrator is arrested during a protes in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 16
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
A demonstrator is arrested during a protest in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 16
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 16
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 16
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

7:35am EDT
On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.

Sep 21 2018
Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

Carcasses of 87 elephants, most discovered with their tusks hacked off, have been found near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, according to the Elephants...

Sep 21 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Rare tornado hits Quebec

Rare tornado hits Quebec

Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses and ripping the roofs off others.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.

Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana

Carcasses of 87 elephants, most discovered with their tusks hacked off, have been found near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, according to the Elephants Without Borders charity.

Day of Ashura

Day of Ashura

Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to protect against sectarian attacks.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korean president visits North Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast