Mon Oct 1, 2018

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors gather for a rally against Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 01, 2018
Catherine Sharp of activist group Handmaids' Resistance protests outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Friday, September 28, 2018
Democratic Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley hugs student organizer Erin Swauger at a rally against Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 01, 2018
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon speaks at a rally against Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 01, 2018
Protestors gather to demonstrate against Supreme Court justices, including nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and the Catholic Church at the conclusion of the 66th annual Red Mass, traditionally the start of the Supreme Court's term, at the Cathedral of Matthew the Apostle, in Washington, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Sunday, September 30, 2018
Sarah Link protests outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Friday, September 28, 2018
Pro-choice signs are set outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Friday, September 28, 2018
Protestors gather for a rally outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 01, 2018
Brenda Dos Santos and others protest outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Friday, September 28, 2018
Demonstrators hold a placard outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, September 28, 2018
Demonstrators gather outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest the Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, September 28, 2018
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Mazie Hirono, (D-HI), address a crowd in front of the Supreme Court after walking out in protest from the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Friday, September 28, 2018
A woman holds a placard outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, September 28, 2018
Demonstrators gather outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, September 28, 2018
Protesters rally against Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Protesters stand after being detained during a rally against Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Protesters rally against Brett Kavanaugh as they march to the Capitol in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Protesters rally before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
A protester of Brett Kavanaugh hold up signs in the Hart Senate office building before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford testified, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Protesters rally before a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Supporters and opponents of Brett Kavanaugh watch Christine Blasey Ford testify in the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Protesters hold up signs in the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford testified, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, September 27, 2018
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, September 24, 2018
A demonstrator wears a jacket with 'November is Coming' during a protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, September 24, 2018
A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest in front of the Supreme Court, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, September 24, 2018
A demonstrator dressed as a handmaid takes part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, September 24, 2018
Yale Law students take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, September 24, 2018
Demonstrators protest Brett Kavanaugh before being arrested in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, September 24, 2018
