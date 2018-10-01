Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protestors gather for a rally against Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Catherine Sharp of activist group Handmaids' Resistance protests outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Democratic Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley hugs student organizer Erin Swauger at a rally against Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon speaks at a rally against Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protestors gather to demonstrate against Supreme Court justices, including nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and the Catholic Church at the conclusion of the 66th annual Red Mass, traditionally the start of the Supreme Court's term, at the Cathedral of...more
Sarah Link protests outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Pro-choice signs are set outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Protestors gather for a rally outside an expected speech by Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brenda Dos Santos and others protest outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Demonstrators hold a placard outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators gather outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest the Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Mazie Hirono, (D-HI), address a crowd in front of the Supreme Court after walking out in protest from the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett...more
A woman holds a placard outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators gather outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest Brett Kavanaugh in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters rally against Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters stand after being detained during a rally against Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters rally against Brett Kavanaugh as they march to the Capitol in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters rally before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester of Brett Kavanaugh hold up signs in the Hart Senate office building before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford testified, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters rally before a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters and opponents of Brett Kavanaugh watch Christine Blasey Ford testify in the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold up signs in the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford testified, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator wears a jacket with 'November is Coming' during a protest in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest in front of the Supreme Court, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator dressed as a handmaid takes part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Yale Law students take part in a protest in front of the Supreme Court, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators protest Brett Kavanaugh before being arrested in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
