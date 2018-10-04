Edition:
Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the court in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists gather outside the Supreme Court to hold a vigil in opposition to nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

An activist costumed as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh holds prop beer cans as activists gather for a protest march and rally in opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination outside U.S. District Court in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the court in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists hold a protest march and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh near the Capitol in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists gather outside the Supreme Court to hold a vigil in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Protestors gather for a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Catherine Sharp of activist group Handmaids' Resistance protests outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake, amid the controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Democratic Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley hugs student organizer Erin Swauger at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Protestors gather for a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Mazie Hirono, address a crowd in front of the Supreme Court after walking out in protest from the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

A woman holds a placard outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest the Senate Judiciary committee's vote on President Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Demonstrators gather outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest the Senate Judiciary committee's vote on President Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters stand after being detained during a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as they march to the Capitol in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters rally before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A protester of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hold up signs in the Hart Senate office building before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Protesters rally before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator wears a jacket with "November is Coming" during a protest of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A demonstrator dressed as a handmaiden takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Yale Law students take part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before being arrested in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

