Protests against Brett Kavanaugh
Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the court in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists gather outside the Supreme Court to hold a vigil in opposition to nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
An activist costumed as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh holds prop beer cans as activists gather for a protest march and rally in opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination outside U.S. District Court in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists hold a protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists protest and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the court in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists hold a protest march and rally in opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh near the Capitol in Washington, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Activists gather outside the Supreme Court to hold a vigil in opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protestors gather for a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Catherine Sharp of activist group Handmaids' Resistance protests outside the office of Senator Jeff Flake, amid the controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in Phoenix, Arizona, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
Democratic Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley hugs student organizer Erin Swauger at a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon speaks at a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protestors gather for a really against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside an expected speech by Representative Jeff Flake in Boston, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Mazie Hirono, address a crowd in front of the Supreme Court after walking out in protest from the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an...more
A woman holds a placard outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest the Senate Judiciary committee's vote on President Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators gather outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest the Senate Judiciary committee's vote on President Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, in Los Angeles, California, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters stand after being detained during a rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as they march to the Capitol in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters rally before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh hold up signs in the Hart Senate office building before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 in Washington, September 27,...more
Protesters rally before a hearing where Christine Blasey Ford will testify about an accusation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators chant before being arrested as they protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the office of Senator Susan Collins on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator wears a jacket with "November is Coming" during a protest of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man wears a Yale University sweatshirt and a pin supporting Christine Blasey Ford during a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator dressed as a handmaiden takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Yale Law students take part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before being arrested in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
