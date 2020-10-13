Protests against Columbus Day in Latin America
A demonstrator clashes with the riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator gestures in front of ? bus stop set on fire during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police officers stand guard in front of metal fencing surrounding the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
A demonstrator gestures next to riot police members during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator plays a 'Trutruka' while clashing with riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police officers scuffle with protesters who want to topple the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
A demonstrator dances during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police officers scuffle with protesters who want to topple the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator lifts a Mapuche flag during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bus stop is set on fire during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with the riot police (not pictured) during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police officers stand guard in front of metal fencing surrounding the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
