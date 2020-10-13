Edition:
Protests against Columbus Day in Latin America

A demonstrator clashes with the riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator gestures in front of ? bus stop set on fire during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Police officers stand guard in front of metal fencing surrounding the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator gestures next to riot police members during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator plays a 'Trutruka' while clashing with riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Police officers scuffle with protesters who want to topple the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator dances during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Police officers scuffle with protesters who want to topple the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator lifts a Mapuche flag during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A bus stop is set on fire during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators clash with the riot police (not pictured) during a protest march by Mapuche Indian activists against Columbus Day in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 12. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Police officers stand guard in front of metal fencing surrounding the statue of Italian explorer Cristobal Colon, also known as Christopher Columbus, in Mexico City, October 12. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
