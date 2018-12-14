Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 13, 2018 | 10:05pm EST

Protests against Hungary's new labor and judiciary laws

People march at the Chain Bridge during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free Country, Free University". Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing labor regulations and which would exempt government from independent control by the courts. Around 3,000 demonstrators gathered at parliament on Thursday and later blocked traffic on one of the bridges over the Danube, shouting "Dirty Fidesz" and "Orban go to hell." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People march at the Chain Bridge during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free Country, Free University". Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
People march at the Chain Bridge during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free Country, Free University". Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing labor regulations and which would exempt government from independent control by the courts. Around 3,000 demonstrators gathered at parliament on Thursday and later blocked traffic on one of the bridges over the Danube, shouting "Dirty Fidesz" and "Orban go to hell." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
1 / 20
A demonstrator wearing gas mask looks at policeman standing guard with their gas masks during a protest against the new labor law outside the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The ruling populist right-wing Fidesz party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban passed both new laws on Wednesday, over opposition protests inside parliament and rioting on the street. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A demonstrator wearing gas mask looks at policeman standing guard with their gas masks during a protest against the new labor law outside the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The ruling populist right-wing Fidesz party of...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
A demonstrator wearing gas mask looks at policeman standing guard with their gas masks during a protest against the new labor law outside the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The ruling populist right-wing Fidesz party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban passed both new laws on Wednesday, over opposition protests inside parliament and rioting on the street. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
2 / 20
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. The protesters were mostly upset with labor rules, which allow employers to require up to 400 overtime hours per year. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. The protesters were mostly upset with labor rules, which allow employers to require up to 400...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. The protesters were mostly upset with labor rules, which allow employers to require up to 400 overtime hours per year. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
3 / 20
People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free student". Rights groups say the new law on administrative courts could lead to political interference in justice matters. The government rejected this assumption. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free student". Rights groups say the new law on administrative courts could lead to political interference in justice matters. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free student". Rights groups say the new law on administrative courts could lead to political interference in justice matters. The government rejected this assumption. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
4 / 20
Policemen stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Policemen stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Policemen stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
5 / 20
Policemen charge towards demonstrators marching during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Policemen charge towards demonstrators marching during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Policemen charge towards demonstrators marching during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
6 / 20
Police fire tear gas as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police fire tear gas as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Police fire tear gas as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
7 / 20
People burn flares as they attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People burn flares as they attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
People burn flares as they attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 20
Policemen scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Policemen scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Policemen scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
9 / 20
Police and demonstrator are seen during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police and demonstrator are seen during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Police and demonstrator are seen during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
10 / 20
People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 20
Policemen wearing gas masks stand guard during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Policemen wearing gas masks stand guard during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2018
Policemen wearing gas masks stand guard during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators add to the stack of burning bins during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Demonstrators add to the stack of burning bins during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Demonstrators add to the stack of burning bins during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
13 / 20
People attending a protest look at benches burning during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People attending a protest look at benches burning during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
People attending a protest look at benches burning during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
14 / 20
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A demonstrator throws a bottle during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
15 / 20
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
16 / 20
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
17 / 20
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
18 / 20
Police fire tear gas at people attending a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police fire tear gas at people attending a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Police fire tear gas at people attending a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
19 / 20
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 13 2018
Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO...

Dec 13 2018
Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Dec 13 2018
Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protests in the past year.

Dec 13 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Music for elephants

Music for elephants

British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants at a sanctuary in Thailand.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

Inside Congo's Ebola zone

The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO and Congo health officials.

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protests in the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ

Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ

South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and building roads.

Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison

Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and orchestrating hush payments to women before the 2016 election, telling the judge his "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast