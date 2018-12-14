Protests against Hungary's new labor and judiciary laws

People march at the Chain Bridge during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free Country, Free University". Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing...more

People march at the Chain Bridge during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free Country, Free University". Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing labor regulations and which would exempt government from independent control by the courts. Around 3,000 demonstrators gathered at parliament on Thursday and later blocked traffic on one of the bridges over the Danube, shouting "Dirty Fidesz" and "Orban go to hell." REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close