Protests against Hungary's new labor and judiciary laws
People march at the Chain Bridge during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free Country, Free University". Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest against new legislation governing...more
A demonstrator wearing gas mask looks at policeman standing guard with their gas masks during a protest against the new labor law outside the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The ruling populist right-wing Fidesz party of...more
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. The protesters were mostly upset with labor rules, which allow employers to require up to 400...more
People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. The banner reads "Free student". Rights groups say the new law on administrative courts could lead to political interference in justice matters. The...more
Policemen stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Policemen charge towards demonstrators marching during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police fire tear gas as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People burn flares as they attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Policemen scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police and demonstrator are seen during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People march during a protest against the new labor law in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Policemen wearing gas masks stand guard during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Demonstrators add to the stack of burning bins during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People attending a protest look at benches burning during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police fire tear gas at people attending a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labor law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, early December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Next Slideshows
Inside Congo's Ebola zone
The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO...
MORE IN PICTURES
Music for elephants
British volunteer Paul Barton plays piano for sick, abused, retired and rescued elephants at a sanctuary in Thailand.
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.
Inside Congo's Ebola zone
The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO and Congo health officials.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disasters photos of the year.
Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ
South and North Korea take steps to disarm areas along the so-called demilitarized zone between the two nations, removing some landmines and guard posts and building roads.
Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and orchestrating hush payments to women before the 2016 election, telling the judge his "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump.