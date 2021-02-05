Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar
Students arrive at a court after being arrested in a demonstration against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Students from Dagon University take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Teachers from Yangon University of Education wear red ribbons and pose with a three-finger salute as they take part in demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Teachers from Yangon University of Education react with a three-finger salute while holding signs as they take part in demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People on motorcycles raise a three-finger salute as they take part in a protest against the military coup, in Dawei, Myanmar February 5, 2021. Dawei Watch/via REUTERS
A relative of a protester who was arrested during Thursday's protest in front of Mandalay Medical University, makes a three finger salute at a court in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Students from Dagon University take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Teachers from Yangon University of Education wear red ribbons and pose with a three-finger salute as they take part in demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A teacher from Yangon University of Education participating in a demonstration against the military coup looks at red ribbons in Yangon, Myanmar, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Teachers pose with placards outside the university compound as a part of a civil disobedience campaign to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar February 5, 2021. Mg Naylinn/via REUTERS
People protest on the street against the military after Monday's coup, outside the Mandalay Medical University in Mandalay, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman hits a plate during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Government staff wearing red ribbons pose during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A Buddhist monk and a boy walk in front of a graffiti that reads " We don't want a dictator" following a protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People burn a portrait of Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing as they protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Local people bang pans the way they traditionally do it to drive away evil spirits, as they protest against military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Stickers notes with protest messages against an army coup are seen attached to a historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Healthcare workers showing the three-fingered salute from "Hunger Games" pose for a photo in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. HNIN YI WIN via REUTERS
A medical worker wears a red ribbon during a protest against the coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at Yangon General Hospital, in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man makes noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Men hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
General view of buildings as residents bang their pots and pans from their balconies in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021 in this screen grab from a video obtained by REUTERS
People make noise during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Healthcare workers pose for a picture at the Ayawaddy coronavirus treatment center in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. Prof Cho Mar Lwin/Handout via REUTERS
A woman hit a plastic container during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A sticker note with a protest message against an army coup is seen attach to an historical monument in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Healthcare workers hold placards with red ribbons at the Mandalay General Hospital in Mandalay, Myanmar February 3, 2021. Prof Cho Mar Lwin/Handout via REUTERS
A man attends a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents bang their pots and pans from their balconies in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 3, 2021 in this screen grab from a video obtained by REUTERS
A man in a car hits a pot during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
The future is in doubt for a Thai shelter that looks after more than 600 dogs, some paralyzed and disabled, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in...
Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days serving takeout from his shuttered...
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering...
MORE IN PICTURES
Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
The future is in doubt for a Thai shelter that looks after more than 600 dogs, some paralyzed and disabled, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors.
Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days serving takeout from his shuttered establishment and preparing coffins for funerals.
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus.
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor in the building's rotunda.
WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visits Wuhan
A team of investigators led by the World Health Organization visits the Chinese city in its search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.